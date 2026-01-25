Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Rebound Victory Over Cincinnati
Things are getting slippery for ASU basketball. Not only has the team not won recently, but questions have arisen whether this team has the right pieces in order to win. They host the Cincinnati Bearcats, who have the same record as them. So what did ASU fans think of the teams performance against this fellow Big 12 tea?
First Half
Maurice Odum's Hot Start
One of the big takeaways early in this game was how great Maurice Odum was playing for ASU. Odum had 15 points early and helped the Sun Devils offense get out to a fast and effective start.
Odum is coming off a pretty good stretch of play. Over the past 4 games he has had 17, 8, 23 and 21 points. While the 8 point outing isn't great, the other outings are pretty good, so it is nice to see Odum string together some consecutive good games for ASU's offense.
Back and Forth Game
Early in the game it looked like ASU was going to have a pretty one sided win. However, the game turned into a thrilling back and forth contest.At halftime ASU was only up 4 as it was 37-33. Both Cincinnati and ASU's offenses were getting into a rhythm.
Positive Vibes
The other note is that the vibes were relatively pretty positive from fans. ASU Basketball has struggled as of late, as they lost three straight games to West Virginia, Houston and Arizona. So the fact that this game early was producing a positive feeling is a plus for the Sun Devil.
Second Half
Back and Forth Game
The close game continued a bit in the second half, however midway through the half, ASU started to pull away and gain some ground against Cincinnati. It was good to see ASU's humming in this game throughout, especially in the second half.
Odum was continuing his great game, as he was up to 30 points in this game, an absolute stellar game by him. Besides Odum, Andrija Grbovic was having a pretty nice game as he had 8 points. There was some hype with Grbovic in this game, so the fact that he played well is promising for ASU fans.
Another player who had a good impact was Anthony "Pig" Johnson who had 11 points off of the bench. His play had been up and down as of late, so it is nice to see that he had a good game.
Overall this was a very nice Big 12 win for ASU and to get the team back on track. It will be interesting to see how Coach Bobby Hurley can build on this victory.
