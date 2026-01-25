Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Rebound Victory Over Cincinnati

Things are getting slippery for ASU basketball. Not only has the team not won recently, but questions have arisen whether this team has the right pieces in order to win. They host the Cincinnati Bearcats, who have the same record as them. So what did ASU fans think of the teams performance against this fellow Big 12 tea?

First Half

Maurice Odum's Hot Start

One of the big takeaways early in this game was how great Maurice Odum was playing for ASU. Odum had 15 points early and helped the Sun Devils offense get out to a fast and effective start.

#Bearcats trail 25-24 at the under 8 stop. Miller with 18 for Cincinnati. Odum has 15 for the Sun Devils. — Chad Brendel (@ChadBrendel) January 25, 2026

Moe Odum first half stats:



17 points

3 rebounds

4 assists



Sun Devils have five turnovers compared to the Bearcats’ 10.



ASU 37 | CIN 33 pic.twitter.com/zmDwogEDxU — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) January 25, 2026

TV Timeout.



It has been the Mo Odum show for the Sun Devils tonight. He is up to 15 points in the first half.



ASU | 25

Cincy | 24



7:53 left in the first half. — Inferno Intel (@InfernoIntel) January 25, 2026

Moe Odum is having a terrific first half:



15 pts (5/8)

3 rebs

3 stls



Great pass on the fast break from Odum to Noah Meeusen for the and-one.



33-31 Sun Devils with 3:50 in 1st half. pic.twitter.com/TJgNHG7ZkJ — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) January 25, 2026

Odum is coming off a pretty good stretch of play. Over the past 4 games he has had 17, 8, 23 and 21 points. While the 8 point outing isn't great, the other outings are pretty good, so it is nice to see Odum string together some consecutive good games for ASU's offense.

Back and Forth Game

Early in the game it looked like ASU was going to have a pretty one sided win. However, the game turned into a thrilling back and forth contest.At halftime ASU was only up 4 as it was 37-33. Both Cincinnati and ASU's offenses were getting into a rhythm.

Well as this 1st half is moving along we with the under 8 TV TO with the Sun Devils leading 25-24! So yes it truly has been a back & forth game as Cincinnati outscored ASU 10-5 in that stretch! — Michael Carotenuto (@Diablos00) January 25, 2026

Back-and-forth here in Tempe.



Sun Devils break out the full court press, leading to a steal and Moe Odum 3.



Bearcats come right back as Baba Miller slams it home.



ASU 25 | CIN 24 pic.twitter.com/M1BKGR1iuV — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) January 25, 2026

HALFTIME | 37-33 ASU



The Sun Devils enter the break with a narrow lead over the Bearcats. Moe Odum popped off over the first 20 minutes of the game, putting up 17 points. The next closest Sun Devils are Grbobic and Johnson with five points each. @CronkiteSports — Ethan Ignatovsky (@EthanIgnatovsky) January 25, 2026

Positive Vibes

The other note is that the vibes were relatively pretty positive from fans. ASU Basketball has struggled as of late, as they lost three straight games to West Virginia, Houston and Arizona. So the fact that this game early was producing a positive feeling is a plus for the Sun Devil.

Second Half

Back and Forth Game

The close game continued a bit in the second half, however midway through the half, ASU started to pull away and gain some ground against Cincinnati. It was good to see ASU's humming in this game throughout, especially in the second half.

5:21 2H | UC gets within 3, ASU on 6-0 run and it's 70-61 Sun Devils. TO 12-26 on 3s for ASU — Scott Springer (@sspringersports) January 25, 2026

Sun Devils holding a 6 point run👿



UOC 61 I ASU 70 — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 25, 2026

Odum was continuing his great game, as he was up to 30 points in this game, an absolute stellar game by him. Besides Odum, Andrija Grbovic was having a pretty nice game as he had 8 points. There was some hype with Grbovic in this game, so the fact that he played well is promising for ASU fans.

Junior Forward Andrija Grbović makes his first Big 12 appearance against Cincinnati tonight



Grbovic started in all 13 non-conference games, but he's been just as productive off the bench



Three of his six games with 10+ have come as a sub @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/6A0ItcTuzi — Ryan Myers (@RyanMyers_23) January 25, 2026

It’s time to watch Andrija Grbovic play basketball 🇲🇪 pic.twitter.com/CeuG5Yv01J — Graham (@grahamsaccount) January 25, 2026

Another player who had a good impact was Anthony "Pig" Johnson who had 11 points off of the bench. His play had been up and down as of late, so it is nice to see that he had a good game.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson is the first sub for the Sun Devils



The game sped up quickly, and Johnson got the basket, earning two free throws. Neither team has hit a field goal in over two minutes as the first media timeout hits



ASU 5 | Cincinnati 7 | 15:42 H1 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 25, 2026

Overall this was a very nice Big 12 win for ASU and to get the team back on track. It will be interesting to see how Coach Bobby Hurley can build on this victory.

