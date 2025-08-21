When Will ASU Commit Marques Uini Debut This Season?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have landed many of the nation's best prospects. This includes the Sun Devils' offensive linemen. Marques Uini is one of the better players in the class, who is an offensive lineman from the state of Texas.
Uini held offers from many different teams in the nation, but he would ultimately commit to the Sun Devils. He can now focus on the high school football season that will be his final go at that level.
He is set to begin his season soon, as he is set to play for Copperas Cove High School from Copperas Cove, Texas. He is set to play in his season debut later this month, as his debut is set to be played on August 29th. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM, as they will be on the road in their first game.
They will be playing at Ellison High School, which will be a Non-District game. Ellison enters this game with a better ranking inside the state of Texas, as they are ranked 352nd in the nation, while Copperas Cove is ranked at 421st.
The talented commit caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils prior to his season debut. When he did he would detail many different key details.
"This year I’m taking my prep more seriously than ever. I’ve been treating every practice, lift, and film session like it could be my last, because honestly, it kinda is. I’ve been hitting the weight room to get stronger, running to build my endurance, and watching plays so I can react instantly when it matters. I’m also taking better care of myself, eating right, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep because I’ve learned that staying healthy is just as important as training hard. My mindset going in is simple: I don’t want to have any regrets when it’s over," the talented commit stated when speaking toArizona State Sun Devils On SI."
He would then detail his personal goal.
"My personal goal is to be as consistent and reliable as possible, every single day. I want my teammates and coaches to know they can count on me no matter the situation. Yeah, I’d love to hit some personal records, but more than that, I want to lead by example so the younger players can see what it looks like to give it everything. I want to leave a standard behind for them to follow."
Next he would discuss his team goals.
"As a team, we want to win our conference and make a strong run in the postseason. We’ve been chasing this for a long time, and I think we have the chemistry, experience, and talent to make it happen. We’ve all agreed it’s not about one person’s stats, it’s about playing for each other, staying disciplined, and never letting up. We want people to remember us as the team that always had each other’s backs."
The talented prospect would then discuss his team success mindset.
"For me, this season will be a success if I can look back and know I gave absolutely everything physically, mentally, and emotionally. I don’t want to leave any plays, effort, or opportunities on the table. Of course, winning and hitting our team goals would be amazing, but it’s also about the friendships we build, the lessons we learn, and the impact I can have on my teammates. I want to end my senior year knowing I was part of something bigger than myself."
