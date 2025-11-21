Arizona State Holding Steady in Recruiting Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils' season is still alive in the face of numerous challenges, as they are 7-3 and still have an opportunity to represent the Big 12 in the conference's title game on the first Saturday in Dec.
While Arizona State's roster is still focused on the season at hand, the coaching staff - Kenny Dillingham included - must be dually focused on the current campaign and the future of the program.
This includes the 2026 recruiting class - one that has improved greatly in recent months and is shaping up to be one of Dillingham's best classes.
ESPN's Craig Haubert broke down what has gone right with the upcoming class that is set to officially sign in the ensuing weeks.
- "Kenny Dillingham deftly pulled all roster-building levers available to him as he restored the Sun Devils to national relevancy. They have an interesting 2026 class that includes an SC Next 300 QB. Four-star Texas native Jake Fette is a dual-threat playmaker with excellent short-area quickness and a smooth, consistent release."
- "Arizona State has already landed a pair of tight ends alongside him, including Hayden Vercher, who could be a weapon at the position as he possesses excellent ball skills and is a good route runner with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2024.
On defense, Julian Hugo was a nice pull out of Texas as he is an explosive defender with active hands and posted double-digit sacks as a junior."
Fette Factors Into ASU's Future
Fette has been an incredible player during his time as a starting QB at Del Valle High School, and has already participated in high-level camps for upcoming players at the position.
The uncertain future of incumbent starting QB Sam Leavitt potentially factors into this avenue as well - Fette and current freshman Cameron Dyer would slot in as talented/capable candidates to start during the 2026 season, although it would be likely that Dillingham scours the transfer portal were changes to be made.
Emphasis on TE Position
Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole are both set to run out of eligibility after the season - the natural response is to move forward with the next generation of stars.
Freshman four-star AJ Ia will be joined by Vercher and fellow incoming commit Landen Miree - the trio will be coached up by TE coach Jason Mohns, who has displayed a consistent track record since joining the program in 2023.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!