Kenny Dillingham Discusses Key Position Group Battle
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are the beneficiary of 17 players from a conference title-winning roster in 2024 returning for another season.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has much of the starting units on both sides in stone by virtue of the nearly 80% returning volume, but that doesn't mean that the roster is devoid of competition.
Battles such as determining the top three on the running back depth chart, the third starting wide receiver, and the starting nickel corner are among those that have driven the most conversation in recent months.
Dillingham discussed the nickel battle after practice on Monday that is currently raging between returning player Montana Warren and senior Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove - when a question pertaining to Warren/the battle at hand was asked.
"He's had a really, really good last four days. No, we after the last five days, after the last scrimmage, pretty much moved him to full time nickel, and we said, okay, he's been cooling. We said, just stick and those that he's really capitalized off those days, and he's really gotten better, better and more comfortable just being at that one spot. So testament to him, because he's been all over the place for our defense, and now he's seven. Is that still a battle for him? And Breedlove, yeah. I mean, I don't think any of the position battles are voiced."
Breedlove has seemingly held the upper hand throughout camp - at least perceptually. His overall experience and instincts should serve him well in the battle as well.
However, Warren has largely been a standout in his own right - also holding the experience advantage as it pertains to being coached by Bryan Carrington and playing in a Brian Ward scheme.
The task to replace 2024 starter Shamari Simmons isn't a simple one, but there are two quality options that would slot into a secondary that is chalk-full of future NFL talent, which will presumably be supported by a revitalized pass rush this upcoming season.
The first depth chart - and thus the week one starter - should be officially released in the days leading up to the season opener on August 30.
