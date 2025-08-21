Arizona State QB Projected to be First Round Draft Pick
Arizona State has a face of the program for the first time since Jayden Daniels.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham took a chance on a four-star freshman transfer who encountered many challenges in a program that made a coaching change during the 2023 season.
That player is QB Sam Leavitt.
The Oregon native forced fellow 2023 recruit Jaden Rashada to transfer out of the program during spring practices last year and won the starting role over incoming transfer Jeff Sims in fall camp.
Leavitt never looked back - and is now viewed as a legitimate prospect at the next level.
ESPN insider Field Yates is currently bullish on Leavitt's draft stock - slotting him at the ninth overall pick in next April's NFL draft to the Los Angeles Rams.
More from Yates below:
"The Rams can capitalize on a bonus first-round pick after Atlanta traded up forJames Pearce Jr. in the 2025 draft. It's not clear whether Matthew Stafford will be playing in 2026, but the Rams can add his heir apparent at the draft either way. Leavitt is an innovator, showing exceptional poise, moxie and creativity under duress. The redshirt sophomore is a talented thrower and very strong runner.
He had at least three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in five of his final seven matchups last season, and he finished with 443 rushing yards on the year. L.A. can start thinking about the future under center with this top-10 pick via Atlanta."
The Rams make much sense in terms of being an ideal landing spot for Leavitt at the next level - and Leavitt might just be an ideal player to fully realize the offense Sean McVay has been the architect of.
The Rams have two first-round picks to utilize as ammo to trade up - making them a prime candidate to go quarterback fishing in the midst of Stafford's uncertain future. Leavitt would be put in a situation supported by phenomenal coaching, a top tier wide receiver duo, and a sufficient run game.
Ultimately, Leavitt's draft stock in 2025 is on his own onus - the rising star absolutely has potential to be selected in the top 10 next April with tangible growth once again in Tempe.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Jordyn Tyson here, and on where Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!