Arizona State Offense Working Towards Improving This Area Efficiently
TEMPE -- The Arizona State offense has been good - not great - over the last three weeks following what was quite possibly the worst showing on that side of the ball in a loss to Mississippi State since Cincinnati a year ago.
Part of the reason why the offense has been unable to fully take off is the inconsistency in the 'red area' - or the red zone.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt has stated that the offense should have scored many more points than they did in actuality in recent games, going as far as to say that the offense had the potential to put 45 points on the board against Texas Christian.
ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was asked how he's approached the potential issue over the last week-plus in terms of personnel usage and strategy - with the 35-year-old answering with his trademark honesty.
- “Yeah, we've looked at everybody. I mean, we were always gonna move. You know, see what, see what the Baconator, Tristan Bacon to do back there. He's running back in high school, but he got tweaked a little bit last week, so we've thought about a variety of people to get it fixed. And you know, we've got a plan to hopefully be better in that scenario, in those scenarios, I feel really good about the plan."
- "The plan may not work, and then you guys can say we still suck at it and continue to try to fix it, and we'll be in the same spot next year or next game, and hopefully that's not the case. Hopefully, the plan, what we practiced last week, and what we're doing, hopefully it can be more productive for us.”
Bacon is a freshman linebacker for the Arizona State program that had previously played LB and running back at Raymond S. Kellis high school in Glendale - an offensive package with him would have been fascinating, but it appears as if it will not happen.
Other ways the Sun Devils can manage the red zone better include scheming up plays for red-zone phenoms Chamon Metayer and the returning Jalen Moss in support of the exceptional Jordyn Tyson. Junior running back Kanye Udoh might factor into short-yardage situations this week as well after not factoring into the game plan much in the past two weeks.
Raleek Brown is always going to be a factor in the offense regardless of the situation, as well - the junior exhibits unexpected strength in downhill running scenarios.
