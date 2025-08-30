What Does Sam Leavitt Need to Improve in 2025?
Sam Leavitt is an undeniable force in the world of college football and has been one of the paramount focuses of the offseason after guiding Arizona State to a first-ever College Football Playoff appearance to cap off the 2024 season.
Much of the intrigue surrounding Leavitt as a player is based on the perceived lack of 'holes' in his game. The redshirt sophomore is one of the most well-rounded players in all of college football, balancing risk-taking with protecting the ball - all while displaying a big arm, incredible athleticism, and the ability to be an astute decision maker.
Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports named one aspect each of the biggest stars in college football can improve on in the upcoming season - Leavitt's happened to be 'cutting down on overthrows.'
More rationale from Brockermeyer:
"The more I watch Leavitt, the more I like him. Scrappy, clutch, accurate, and in control of Kenny Dillingham's offense, he doesn't leave many holes to pick at. But almost all of his interceptions were overthrows to open receivers. Trusting his arm, ripping throws instead of guiding them, and keeping the ball down will push him from solid to special."
The 'overthrow' mantra is a point of improvement that is more small-picture compared to many other high-level quarterbacks. Leavitt's accuracy is typically phenomenal, and the field general frequently makes incredible throws from different angles - but he did have an occasional issue of overthrowing a deep shot.
Leavitt's expected personal progression, being more comfortable in OC Marcus Arroyo's playcalling structure, and the Sun Devil roster adding speedster WR Jaren Hamilton - among other targets - are reasons to believe that this part of his game will be more refined in 2025.
The Sun Devils are also sure to face stout defenses in 2025 - with Utah and Texas Tech examples of well-built units that possess especially strong front-lines.
Leavitt will get the opportunity to show marked growth compared to last season, beginning tonight, but his first major test is set to be next Saturday - when the Sun Devils take on Mississippi State in a contentious road battle.
