Why Sam Leavitt Will, Won't Declare for 2026 NFL Draft
TEMPE -- Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt entered the 2025 season with astronomical hopes for both himself and the team.
The Heisman Trophy and national title hopes that were self-labeled before the season were severely dimmed following a loss to Mississippi State in week two, as was Leavitt's potential to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
The 20-year-old has rebounded nicely over the three games in succession, but there are still potential roadblocks that might prevent the star from making the jump to the next level following this season.
Arizona State on SI explores reasons why Leavitt will and won't declare for the 2026 draft below.
Why Leavitt Will Declare
- The supply and demand for quarterbacks is still in imbalance. Quarterbacks such as Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier have struggled even more compared to Leavitt, leaving an opening for the sophomore to step back into the upper echelon of prospects at the position.
- Leavitt's talent is undeniable. He has substantial arm strength, an improvisation ability that NFL scouts are typically drawn to, uncanny leadership that is commendable, and athleticism that is sure to be good enough to translate to the next level.
- Leavitt's potential at ASU has the potential to reach its peak this season. There will surely be something of a transition once Jordyn Tyson and all five starting players on the offensive line are either out of eligibility or off to the NFL. Is there upside to Leavitt returning for another season with a much different supporting cast compared to 2024?
Why Leavitt Won't Declare
- The starting quarterback is clearly as talented as they come, but he still has room for growth when it comes to the technical aspects of the position. His footwork mechanics could use some work, and he has taken a slight step back when it comes to keeping the ball out of harm's way. These are fixable concerns - opting to stay in college for another season is a potential solution to this.
- The idea of staying tied to Kenny Dillingham for another season is enticing, as the head coach has developed two pro quarterbacks in Bo Nix and Jordan Travis in recent years. The appeal of more development is certainly worth noting.
