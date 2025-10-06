Arizona State is Underrated Heading Into Stretch Run
TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 football season is set to resume this Saturday with a road tilt against the Utah Utes following an off week for both opponents.
The Sun Devils are ranked 21st in the nation according to the AP poll and have a semi-fan in the form of ESPN's FPI metric - but not every party in the world of college football is as convinced.
Bill Connelly of ESPN provided an update of the network's SP+ metric following the games from the week of October 4 - Connelly provided context around what the metric stands for, which can be read below.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency that I originally created at Football Outsiders in 2008. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking, so it does not automatically give credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system does."
The Sun Devils are currently curiously ranked 40th in the SP+ rankings - behind fellow Big 12 competition in Arizona (38), Iowa State (37), Cincinnati (32), Kansas (31), TCU (25), BYU (23), Utah (18), and Texas Tech (4).
Arizona State on SI explores where the Sun Devils are ranked in all three phases below.
Offense: 43
The Arizona State offense has been inconsistent at points this season - mustering just 20 points against Mississippi State and leaving more points on the board in the weeks that came after according to Sam Leavitt.
However, this ranking feels low for the Sun Devils - even if metrics are factored into the ranking.
There are intangible things that should be in the mix - including Jordyn Tyson's dominance, the efficiency of the running game, and the recent uptick in support from the remainder of the receiving crew.
Defense: 36
The 36 spot feels low for the defense as well.
It's a unique case - as they are currently in the lower half of the FBS in pass yards allowed per game, are top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game, and are right around the middle in points allowed per game.
The passing yards per game are a bit misleading - as they did a phenomenal job against both Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and TCU's Josh Hoover - but the unit frequently makes plays when called upon, regardless of situation.
Special Teams: 136
The continued pointof view of being extremely low on the Sun Devil special teams unit is fascinating.
While certain aspects of the group haven't been exceptional, Jesus Gomez has typically been great as the placekicker in 2025 - that should count for something.
