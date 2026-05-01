Former Arizona State QB Receives NFL Opportunities

TEMPE -- While the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils are moving ahead towards competing for a second Big 12 title in three seasons, fans are still focused on where former contributors land at the NFL level.

Myles "Ghost" Rowser (Seattle Seahawks), Xavion Alford (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Chamon Metayer (Pittsburgh Steelers) all received a minicamp invite at the very least, further entrenching that the Sun Devils' class was an exemplary one overall.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The positive momentum built by the Sun Devils over the last week continued later in this one, as two-year quarterback Jeff Sims received minicamp opportunities from not one, but two different NFL franchises.

Sims Receives Crucial NFL Opportunities

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (6) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sims has been invited to participate in the New York Giants' and Seattle Seahawks' minicamps. The former will open the door to reunite Sims with former teammate Cam Skattebo , while the latter is represented by several Sun Devils in the same camp, including Rowser and Jacob Rich Kongaika.

The opportunities Sims is receiving are the culmination of years of development from head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo after previously playing at Georgia Tech/Nebraska. Dillingham went out of his way to defend Sims after the Sun Devils lost to Arizona to close out the 2025 regular season on November 28.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Jeff is an unbelievable human being. He's an unbelievable person," Dillingham said. "He has all the ability in the world. I feel for him tonight. I really do, but I feel for him because he's a great person and you know, he's a guy that's going to be successful in life, I can almost guarantee that. And even though, you know, it didn't work out tonight, like I said, I just have so much respect and love, and that he's just such a good human being."

Dillingham has gone beyond praising Sims for being an exceptional human on several occasions, citing the journeyman as an NFL player alongside Sam Leavitt prior to Sims taking the reins to close out the year due to injury.

Jeff Sims has been invited to the @Giants rookie minicamp ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hrROkjT3sa — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) April 30, 2026

What Sims Brings to NFL Level

There's little denying the raw talent that Sims possesses - he is a prototypical height (6'4") and ran an incredible 4.42 on the 40-yard dash during ASU's Pro Day in late March. The physical tools are undeniable and have the potential to translate into the offseason program of whatever franchise he ends up with, whether that be New York, Seattle, or elsewhere.

UPDATE: Jeff Sims will attend rookie minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, per agent Chris Rogers.



He joins Jordan Crook, Ghost Rowser, and Jacob Rich Kongaika.



Sun Devil reunion in Seattle 🔱 https://t.co/s81NwgKHk8 pic.twitter.com/ERKsKHHmst — Koby Braunstein (@KobyBraunstein) April 30, 2026