Arizona State Undrafted Free Agents That Signed With NFL Teams
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TEMPE -- The NFL draft outcomes for Arizona State alumni has been the most substantial talking point amongst the fanbase for the last three days - and for good reason.
Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, and Keyshaun Elliott were all selected during the seven-round draft, becoming the first class since 2022 where multiple Sun Devils were taken.
The work isn't done, however - as there are still undrafted Sun Devils that are working towards finding an NFL home. Arizona State on SI updates where those players wind up below.
Chamon Metayer: Pittsburgh Steelers
Metayer ironically joins former teammate Max Iheanachor in Pittsburgh as an undrafted signee. The 2024 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree is an ideal fit for Pittsburgh's identity, even under new head coach Mike McCarthy.
Metayer is the only former Sun Devil to sign a contract with a franchise to this point, as every other player has simply been invited to rookie minicamp.
Xavion Alford: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alford only played one full season with the Sun Devils in 2024, but left a profound impact on the program nonetheless. The safety now latches onto an NFL franchise that seems to make the most of adding under-appreciated players on a consistent basis.
Nyland Green: Atlanta Falcons
Green only spent one year in Tempe (2025), but the former five-star recruit is still being recognized as a legitimate NFL prospect and he is making a return to his former stomping grounds as a native of the Atlanta area.
Prince Dorbah: Buffalo Bills
Dorbah encapsulated what it really means to be a Sun Devil over his three seasons with the program. The EDGE totaled 71 tackles and 13 sacks over those campaigns - many of the games he played were in the face of playing through injuries as well.
One of the most memorable performances Dorbah had was a three-sack masterclass against TCU last September, including forcing a Josh Hoover fumble that led to a game-winning field goal.
Myles "Ghost" Rowser: Seattle Seahawks
Rowser was one of the major pieces of the Arizona State defense over the last two seasons and managed to shine in the lead-up to the draft. He received extensive interest from the Arizona Cardinals, but ultimately landed with the defending champions in a defensive system that would fit him well if a roster spot is in the cards.
Stay tuned for further updates as other Arizona State players find new homes with ASU on SI.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.