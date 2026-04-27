Arizona State Undrafted Free Agents That Signed With NFL Teams

TEMPE -- The NFL draft outcomes for Arizona State alumni has been the most substantial talking point amongst the fanbase for the last three days - and for good reason.

Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, and Keyshaun Elliott were all selected during the seven-round draft, becoming the first class since 2022 where multiple Sun Devils were taken.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The work isn't done, however - as there are still undrafted Sun Devils that are working towards finding an NFL home. Arizona State on SI updates where those players wind up below.

Chamon Metayer: Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Metayer ironically joins former teammate Max Iheanachor in Pittsburgh as an undrafted signee. The 2024 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree is an ideal fit for Pittsburgh's identity, even under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Metayer is the only former Sun Devil to sign a contract with a franchise to this point, as every other player has simply been invited to rookie minicamp.

Xavion Alford: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alford only played one full season with the Sun Devils in 2024, but left a profound impact on the program nonetheless. The safety now latches onto an NFL franchise that seems to make the most of adding under-appreciated players on a consistent basis.

Nyland Green: Atlanta Falcons

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Nyland Green (15) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Green only spent one year in Tempe (2025), but the former five-star recruit is still being recognized as a legitimate NFL prospect and he is making a return to his former stomping grounds as a native of the Atlanta area.

Prince Dorbah: Buffalo Bills

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) fires up the crowd against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dorbah encapsulated what it really means to be a Sun Devil over his three seasons with the program. The EDGE totaled 71 tackles and 13 sacks over those campaigns - many of the games he played were in the face of playing through injuries as well.

One of the most memorable performances Dorbah had was a three-sack masterclass against TCU last September, including forcing a Josh Hoover fumble that led to a game-winning field goal.

Myles "Ghost" Rowser: Seattle Seahawks

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rowser was one of the major pieces of the Arizona State defense over the last two seasons and managed to shine in the lead-up to the draft. He received extensive interest from the Arizona Cardinals, but ultimately landed with the defending champions in a defensive system that would fit him well if a roster spot is in the cards.

Stay tuned for further updates as other Arizona State players find new homes with ASU on SI.