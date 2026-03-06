Elite Mid Major Coach Remains Linked to Potential ASU Job Opening

TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball program might have one run left in the 2025-26 season - and potentially one more in the tenure of Bobby Hurley as leader in Tempe.

Hurley alluded to the fact that this might be the end for him as head coach at ASU following the 70-60 win over Kansas on Tuesday in the home finale - although one final run has potential to change things.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports believes that longtime Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett is one of the coaches to watch in the upcoming coaching carousel, with the Sun Devils continuing to be connected as a potential landing spot.

Arizona State Named as Destination to Watch for Bennett

"The guy has just refused to leave Saint Mary's despite being one of the best mid-major coaches ever, and I can only respect the decision. That said, I'm still compelled to list him here again because Arizona State is expected to open; Bennett has turned the job down multiple times before. If not this year, it's never happening. Bennett is 63 and has a 589-226 record and is about to coach SMC in the NCAAs for the 12th time. Truly goes to the beat of his own drum."

Bennett, soon to be 64, has been with Saint Mary's since 2001 - displaying a great deal of loyalty to the program in the process, but now is as good of a time as ever to make the transition from mid-major to a power conference program, as Gonzaga departing the WCC severely weakens the league and would likely force the Gaels to be an auto bid to reach the NCAA tournament.

There's major reasonings behind Bennett making the jump to ASU specifically - most of all being a native of Arizona and having played for his father at Mesa Community College. Bennett knows the area well, has an extremely strong track record as a leader of a program that made a meteoric rise once he joined, and would be in position to thrive off of increased resources in Tempe.

Nothing is finalized in regards of the future of Hurley until the season officially ends, but the stars seem to be aligning for a potential change - while AD Graham Rossini will almost certainly circle every potential option to find the right coach in this potential scenario, Bennett would very likley be a choice that is widely approved by the Arizona State fandom.

