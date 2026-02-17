Why JT Toppin is ASU Focus Tuesday

Arizona State has a huge opportunity on Tuesday night when Texas Tech comes to Desert Financial Arena. There are many storylines surrounding this game.

It could boost ASU’s NCAA Tournament chances. It could strengthen Bobby Hurley’s case to stay long-term. It could energize the fan base late in the season.

But when you break it down, this game really comes down to one thing: how Arizona State handles JT Toppin.

If the Sun Devils can limit him, they have a real chance. If they can’t, it could be a long night.

Who Is JT Toppin?

JT Toppin isn’t just Texas Tech’s best player, and some coaches believe he’s the best player in the entire Big 12. He’s averaging nearly 22 points and 11 rebounds per game.

That means he scores at a high level and controls the glass. He plays with energy, strength, and confidence.

He’s the type of player who can completely take over a game.

What makes him even more dangerous is that he doesn’t need plays drawn up for him every possession.

He scores in the post. He scores off offensive rebounds. He runs the floor. He does a little bit of everything.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) makes a layup over Arizona Wildcats forward Sidi Gueye (15) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona State’s Defensive Dilemma

So how do you stop someone like that?

Arizona State doesn’t have a super deep rotation.

They usually rely on about eight players. That makes defending a physical forward like Toppin even tougher. If ASU’s big men get into foul trouble early, things could spiral quickly.

Players like Massamba Diop and Allen Mukeba will likely be the primary defenders.

They will have to be physical but smart.

Toppin only shoots around 57% from the free-throw line , so some might wonder if ASU should play extra aggressively and force him to earn points at the line. But that’s risky. Too many fouls could hurt the Sun Devils more than it helps them.

It’s a delicate balance.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It’s Not Just About One Player

Even though this game centers around Toppin, Texas Tech is far from a one-man team. Christian Anderson is averaging 19 points per game and shoots over 43% from three.

If ASU focuses too much on Toppin, Anderson could make them pay from the perimeter.

That means Arizona State has to defend as a unit. Help defense, communication, and rebounding will all matter. They can’t just rely on one player to win this matchup.

A Statement Opportunity

This is more than just another regular-season game. It’s a measuring stick. If Arizona State can slow down one of the best players in the conference, it proves they belong in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Sometimes big games come down to simple questions. Tuesday night’s question is clear: Can Arizona State contain JT Toppin?

If they can, everything changes.