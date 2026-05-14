How Dillingham and Arroyo Can Revolutionize Arizona State's Offense

TEMPE -- There's no controversy or debate when stating that Arizona State's offense disappointed during the 2025 season.

The Sun Devils' offense underperformed behind a myriad of factors, including some of the worst injury luck in all of the FBS, a wide receiver room that largely underwhelmed outside of Jordyn Tyson , and many other circumstances.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This shouldn't be the case during the 2026 campaign, as the program reloaded talent at nearly every position, with head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo playing an especially crucial role in the offense's potential to become one of the elite units in the Big 12.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Coaches Praised for Simplistic Approach

For as talented as former QB Sam Leavitt was, he managed to counter his raw ability with a frustrating array of decisions that stalled the Sun Devil offense on several occasions last season, particularly against Mississippi State.

There are still questions in the quarterback room in 2026, but each of the four members at the heart of the competition to start truly appreciates how QB-friendly Dillingham and Arroyo's offense tends to be with the Sun Devils.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley remains in a position to be the starting player heading into week one, with the prospects of being a breakout player this season hinging on aspects of quarterbacking, such as decision-making. Boley was incredibly vocal about how the Dillingham/Arroyo duo does an incredible job of making life easier for him after the final spring practice, which is something that simply cannot be ignored.

Beyond quarterback coaching, the duo's ability to scheme receivers open has resulted in players such as Malik McClain and Melquan Stovall having breakout games over the last two seasons. Now, the receiver group is much stronger all-around and ready to take advantage of the ingenuity.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo calls out to his team during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iron Sharpens Iron

Dillingham confirmed that he will be working much more closely with Arroyo in the season ahead, after the two worked hand in hand in the Sun Bowl to close out the 2025 campaign. Chemistry will be a big part of the equation.

While the general narrative may shift towards a power struggle on the horizon, this is simply two elite offensive minds working together to find innovative solutions to the challenges the unit will face in a challenging 2026 season. There's a very high chance that the two make the most of a closer collaborative environment and foster an elite offense over the 12-game slate.