How Steven Miller Brought Impact Beyond Field to ASU

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what former ASU right tackle and current coaching staff member Steven Miller meant to the school over the years after an unspeakable tragedy.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Miller’s Legacy Will Be Remembered for Years To Come

Miller originally hailed from Gilbert, AZ, and played varsity football at Gilbert H.S. - this already ingrained him as a player who rose up locally during the best years of the Todd Graham era. He started his high school career as a wide receiver, but a growth spurt forced him to switch to right tackle.

He was a top-100 tackle prospect in the nation as part of the class of 2015, eventually spending five seasons in Tempe that extended between two coaches (Graham, Herm Edwards) and players from Kalen Ballage to Jayden Daniels .

Nov 24, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller (71) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller's final career game was a 20-14 victory over Florida State in the 2019 Sun Bowl, which set him on a path to coaching elsewhere, including a stop at the University of Florida. He returned to Arizona State heading into year one of the Kenny Dillingham era, where he served as a grad assistant before transitioning into an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller Embodied What It Means To Be a Sun Devil

He stayed loyal to Arizona State for five seasons in Tempe, starting numerous games and being one of the hardest workers in the program.

His return to Tempe truly encapsulated the passion and reverence he held for the city, with selfless actions confirming that he would always be team-first, regardless of the situation.

Sep 27, 2019; Berkeley, CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller (71) blocks during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Miller lived out what Dillingham consistently preaches when discussing what it truly means to be a Sun Devil, and he is truly setting a blueprint up for what players in the future can achieve.

At the end of the day, Miller's impact has come to the forefront amid numerous tributes pouring in throughout Wednesday. Coaches such as OL leader Saga Tuitele, former players such as Jayden Daniels, and current stars such as C.J. Fite were vocal in their appreciation for what Miller brought and for how well he executed his role as a mentor to rising players.

Sep 22, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller (71) throws running back Eno Benjamin (3) up in the air after Benjamin scored a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-Imagn Images | Jennifer Buchanan-Imagn Images

There will surely be a tribute video revealed in the weeks/months ahead to honor the great legacy Miller built. Additionally, the Sun Devils will look to carry out his legacy moving forward.