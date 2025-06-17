Analyst: Former Arizona State QB Raised Ceiling by Transferring
So much optimism surrounded the Arizona State football program when dynamic four star freshman QB Jayden Daniels was named the starter by former head coach Herm Edwards ahead of the 2019 season opener against Kent State.
Daniels impressed over the course of his freshman season under OC Rob Likens - throwing for 17 touchdowns and running for three more while only throwing two interceptions.
A global pandemic, recruiting violations made by the coaching staff, and an ill-fated OC hire to replace Likens ultimately flipped the situation upside down.
Daniels transferred to Louisiana State in 2022 and the rest is history.
Cody Nagel of CBS Sports ranked the 10 most impactful transfers of the portal era - and Daniels unsurprisingly made the cut.
Daniels came in at number seven on Nagel's list.
More below:
"Daniels came a long way from his turbulent exit at Arizona State, where some former teammates openly mocked his departure. In just two seasons at LSU, he transformed into a Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels played a central role in LSU's back-to-back double-digit win seasons under Brian Kelly, even if both ultimately fell short of a playoff berth."
"He broke multiple NCAA and school records, including the highest single-season passer rating in FBS history (208.0), and became the only player ever to surpass 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a career. Few transfers have maximized their move like Daniels did."
Sun Devil fans have every right to question why Daniels ultimately transferred after previously committing to stay - what can't be questioned is that he was ahead of the curve.
Ricky Pearsall eventually transferred to Florida as well and was maximized as a deep-ball threat - the Arizona HS product even became a first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Daniels would have been very unlikely to break out in a year four in Tempe - the general athletic department instability resulted in poor support of the roster, while the coaching uncertainty and impending NCAA investigations served as serious distractions.
Daniels remains a cautionary tale in the history of Sun Devil football - Kenny Dillingham has done a phenomenal job in righting past wrongs via star redshirt sophomore Sam Leavitt.
