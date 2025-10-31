All Sun Devils

NBA Star Continues to Support Arizona State Basketball

James Harden spent time with the men's basketball program over the offseason.

Kevin Hicks

Feb 18, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former guard James Harden reacts as he has his number retired during a halftime ceremony against the UCLA Bruins at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former guard James Harden reacts as he has his number retired during a halftime ceremony against the UCLA Bruins at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- There is little doubt that James Harden is synonymous with Arizona State basketball to this point.

The future hall of fame talent has continued to take pride in being a Sun Devil - even in his NBA career - as he created a signature shoe color-way in honor of the school, has made a lucrative donation to the NIL fund, and visits Tempe every offseason.

Harden's presence has always been welcome, and head coach Bobby Hurley appreciates the real-world value the all-star provides to the younger generation.

What Hurley Said About Harden on Thursday

"Oh, he was great. I mean, he spent like, a week with us, and he was in our practices... But you know how many times he would stop and talk to one of the younger players and point something out to them, or or just them being able to see him the way he passes like, I think one day he didn't take a shot, and he, like, dominated practice. He was just his passing. And so he sees things so well out there, just his communication to just, lot of guys don't want to talk the way they need to talk.

To have James do that, you know, throughout consistently to a workout is, again, you know, really impactful for these younger guys..."

March 14, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard James Harden (13) holds back Southern California Trojans forward Leonard Washington (4) during the first half of the championship game of the Pac-10 tournament at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Hurley then went on to call Harden the undisputed face of Sun Devil basketball - and thus a key to convincing prospective recruits to commit to the program.

This has been further confirmed by Harden's lofty donations to the NIL fund - something he confirmed during last season. The hope is that the 2018 NBA MVP will continue to make contributions one way or another given his continued commitment to the program over the years.

Moe Odum's Perspective on Harden's Time With Team

The senior point guard was positively impacted by the time that Harden spent with the team as well, going into detail as to what the guard specifically provided to aid the team.

"NBA intensity level was way different than college. It's just, you know, he he's super loud, like on the court, even if, like, you doing good, he's still gonna get on you because you want you to do better. And that's just the NBA, because, you know, the NBA, everybody's good, so it's the little things that matter. So he was really, like, specifically picking on everybody to do the little things so he could make us better as a team. And I feel like that really helped us."

The intensity level and attention to detail are two major areas that Arizona State must excel in this season to defy the odds - they are set to embark on the campaign on November 4, when the Sun Devils welcome Southern Utah to Tempe.

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.