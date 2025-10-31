NBA Star Continues to Support Arizona State Basketball
TEMPE -- There is little doubt that James Harden is synonymous with Arizona State basketball to this point.
The future hall of fame talent has continued to take pride in being a Sun Devil - even in his NBA career - as he created a signature shoe color-way in honor of the school, has made a lucrative donation to the NIL fund, and visits Tempe every offseason.
Harden's presence has always been welcome, and head coach Bobby Hurley appreciates the real-world value the all-star provides to the younger generation.
What Hurley Said About Harden on Thursday
"Oh, he was great. I mean, he spent like, a week with us, and he was in our practices... But you know how many times he would stop and talk to one of the younger players and point something out to them, or or just them being able to see him the way he passes like, I think one day he didn't take a shot, and he, like, dominated practice. He was just his passing. And so he sees things so well out there, just his communication to just, lot of guys don't want to talk the way they need to talk.
To have James do that, you know, throughout consistently to a workout is, again, you know, really impactful for these younger guys..."
Hurley then went on to call Harden the undisputed face of Sun Devil basketball - and thus a key to convincing prospective recruits to commit to the program.
This has been further confirmed by Harden's lofty donations to the NIL fund - something he confirmed during last season. The hope is that the 2018 NBA MVP will continue to make contributions one way or another given his continued commitment to the program over the years.
Moe Odum's Perspective on Harden's Time With Team
The senior point guard was positively impacted by the time that Harden spent with the team as well, going into detail as to what the guard specifically provided to aid the team.
"NBA intensity level was way different than college. It's just, you know, he he's super loud, like on the court, even if, like, you doing good, he's still gonna get on you because you want you to do better. And that's just the NBA, because, you know, the NBA, everybody's good, so it's the little things that matter. So he was really, like, specifically picking on everybody to do the little things so he could make us better as a team. And I feel like that really helped us."
The intensity level and attention to detail are two major areas that Arizona State must excel in this season to defy the odds - they are set to embark on the campaign on November 4, when the Sun Devils welcome Southern Utah to Tempe.
