Jeff Sims Opens Up on NFL Aspirations
TEMPE -- The ultimate result of the 2025 Arizona State season hinges on the last two weeks of the regular season.
Jeff Sims is now at the helm as the starting quarterback - as he has been since the win over Iowa State on November 1.
The senior has guided the Sun Devils to a pair of wins in this timeframe, showcasing his growth as a player that many did not anticipate - and potentially re-opening talk of a potential NFL future for Sims.
Sims spoke about his aspirations of playing at the pro level following Tuesday's practice - once again singing the praises of head coach Kenny Dillingham in the process.
"That's always been my dream since I was a little kid, you know. And even though I've been through a lot in my college career, I've never lost hope for it, you know. And you know, Kenny believes in all his players, and kudos to Dilly, you know, he he believes that all his players can be the best that they can be, and he gonna bring it out of you."
Sims Shows Marked Growth
Sims has been recognized with numerous honors over his last two starts - the first of which yielded 228 rushing yards, and last week's victory over West Virginia in which his conspicuous improvements as a passer was showcased in the first half of the game.
The field general's connections with Malik McClain, Chamon Metayer, and Jalen Moss have displayed his ability to make the right decision, while also keeping the ball out of harm's way.
What Last Two Games Present for Sims
The Colorado defense has been quite porous in recent weeks - this poses a potential matchup quirk for Sims after he has exhibited growth as a dual-threat player in recent weeks. It will be fascinating to see how OC Marcus Arroyo approaches this game after enjoying success with differing gameplans in the pair of games that Sims has started recently.
The Arizona Wildcats defense has been exceptional in recent weeks - this is simple evidenced by Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby to posting extremely modest showings in recent weeks. They have played exceptional defense in general since the 39-14 loss to Iowa State under former ASU DC Danny Gonzales.
The Wildcats will have a lot to play for, and will arguably pose the greatest challenge to Arizona State's offense since Texas Tech in week 8.
