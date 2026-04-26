Arizona State's Next NFL Prospects After Keith Abney

TEMPE -- Keith Abney II became the most recent example of in-house development at Arizona State paying off in grand fashion, as the All-Big 12 cornerback was selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Abney is the first player at the position to be drafted out of ASU since Chase Lucas in 2022, and the highest drafted DB out of Tempe since Damarious Randall in 2015.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI reflects on this major achievement by projecting the two cornerbacks that have immediate potential to reach the NFL as soon as next year.

Rodney Bimage Jr.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Abney himself heaped substantial praise on Bimage - who is also a native of Texas - during his time speaking with media at the Draft Combine in February.

"That's the person I got to see, be with every day, to see the work that he was saying, see the talent there, the intangibles. He has everything to be an elite corner at the college level, and then that's going to translate to the NFL for sure."

Arizona State cornerback Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) attempts to make a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The cornerback was a foundational addition in the class of 2024, taking a major step forward as a rotational player in 2025 before losing the remainder of the year due to an injury. Now, Bimage returns fully healthy and is poised to leverage talent that has been developed the correct way by coaches such as Bryan Carrington .

Bimage has requisite size, speed, physicality, and football IQ to make a major jump forward as a starting corner in 2026 - don't be shocked to see him in a similar position as Abney a year from now.

Ashton Stamps

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Adrian "Boogie" Wilson (expected nickel), Joseph Smith, and Caleb Chester are interesting names down the line, but Stamps has already been a conspicuous star throughout his three-plus months in Tempe.

The flashes that Stamps displayed at the SEC level (LSU) in 2024 have been in full display during the spring practice window, as he has routinely held his own against the various elite receivers that the Sun Devils employ.

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) scrambles for a first down against LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Stamps brings a physical edge to the table that NFL scouts tend to gravitate towards, and is in an ideal spot due to the coaching he is receiving. Stamps is virtually stamped in as a starter in his own right, which will naturally gift him more opportunities to impress the scouting world in anticipation of next April's draft.