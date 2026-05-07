Initial Thoughts on Arizona State's Leadership Council Selections

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils football program has settled on the group that will represent the Pat Tillman Leadership Council in the season ahead.

The council essentially serves as Kenny Dillingham's means of naming captains to the roster, honoring the legacy of Pat Tillman, while also collaborating on key topics pertinent to the team throughout the season.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seven players were named to the council - a sharp decline from the double-digit number in 2025. On a positive note, each player named to the group serves a very important purpose.

Why Arizona State's Selections to Council Are Meaningful

Among the seven players selected to the leadership council, four are on defense, and three are on offense.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RB Kyson Brown

Brown is a special player within the program, as he is one of the remaining recruits from Dillingham's first months as head coach in 2023. The Mississippi native is one of the few players on the team enrolled at the Barrett Honors College and has frequently been cited as an impressive leader on the roster.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TE Khamari Anderson

Anderson is a returning Sun Devil - the Kentucky transfer has been in the thick of a position battle to wind up as the starting TE, but he is currently battling through an injury as well.

Arizona State’s Khamari Anderson (15) celebrates his touchdown against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OT Jalen Klemm

Klemm has faced a rocky road during his time in Tempe. The offensive lineman is now healthy and ready to contribute in 2026 - even to the extent of being in line to earn a starting role.

Arizona State offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) during spring football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fite is a returning member of the council and another four-year member of the program. The senior has been universally praised for stepping up into a vocal leadership role as of late, and the star DT has fully embraced the switch.

Arizona State defensive lineman C.J. Fite gives the forks up sign during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Zyrus Fiaseu

Fiaseu is returning for his third and final season in Tempe this season. The third linebacker in Brian Ward's rotation became a father in January and has been vocal about how the experience has reshaped the way he approaches leadership - this was a natural selection.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DB Lyrik Rawls

DB Montana Warren

Warren is another four-year Sun Devil alongside Brown and Fite - making him another natural choice to be a member of the council. Rawls will only be a one-and-done Sun Devil, but he has frequently been singled out as a standout leader as well.

Honoring the legacy. Leading the future.



Introducing the 2026 Pat Tillman Leadership Council 🔱 pic.twitter.com/CXsPmLsrig — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) May 5, 2026

What Are Surprising Omissions?

Perhaps the biggest surprise was that a quarterback, WR Omarion Miller, and LB Owen Long weren't selected to the council. Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene were natural options for the council, but it remains unclear whether this group is finalized or if there will be room for more additions before the season opener.