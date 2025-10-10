3 Ways Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo Can Exploit Utah Matchup
TEMPE -- The 21st-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are on the brink of breaking through as a true contender in the Big 12 conference for a second consecutive season following a 2-0 start to league play in 2025.
The offense came alive to an extent in the victory over TCU - gaining nearly 500 yards in the process. That performance gifted many hope that the unit is swiftly improving and will live up to expectations in the near future.
This Saturday brings an entirely new challenge, as Utah's defense is once again well-coached, physical, and incredibly anticipatory under DC Morgan Scalley - OC Marcus Arroyo must prepare his team for what is to come against one of the conference's best units.
Arizona State on SI discusses three ways that Arroyo can get the best of Scalley tomorrow night - with brief rationales accompanying the factors below.
Emphasize Game Script Through the Run
As if this hasn't been hammered out enough, the Sun Devils and Arroyo must find creative ways to match their opponent physically - especially in this specific matchup against a stout front seven.
Whether it's continuing to run through Raleek Brown, mixing up the running back rotation, or even finding pockets to create running opportunities for receivers - the Arizona State offense has to ease into the game via the ground.
Call Timely Shot Plays
Inclement weather has strong potential to play a role in this game - this factor might turn the matchup into a field position battle above all else.
Arroyo still has to find opportunities to take game-winning shots down the field, as was done two weeks ago with the 40-plus yard connection to speedster Jaren Hamilton.
Setting the tone with the run is the perfect way to set up the star quarterback to make an unexpected play downfield - even in unfavorable conditions.
Trust Sam Leavitt
This is the most important factor to the Sun Devil offense mustering enough production to win the game.
Nothing has ever pointed to Kenny Dillingham or Arroyo not trusting Leavitt - even through his times of struggle - so this should be simple.
Trust Leavitt to make plays in and out of structure. Trust the field general to make plays with his legs and to get down to avoid big hits. Trust him to command the offense at key points of the game.
It appears to be hard-pressed to assume Arizona State will drop this game if the offense does these three things right - the duel will likely be down-to-the-wire regardless.
