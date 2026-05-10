Marquis Gillis Will Be Arizona State's Next FCS Success Story

TEMPE -- The Kenny Dillingham era at Arizona State has been marked by the development of under-appreciated talent into high-level players and people - this has extended to all levels of the program.

The player-friendly approach has resulted in unheralded players such as running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson becoming talents widely projected to become stars at the NFL level.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of running backs, the upcoming Sun Devil room under Shaun Aguano is shaping up to be the most talented that he has coached since taking over as the position's coach ahead of the 2019 season. Much of this has to do with recruiting a diverse group in which each player can provide real value in-game.

Fifth-year star Marquis Gillis is playing right into this notion - read more on the star's journey and potential to be a difference-maker for the Sun Devils in 2026 below.

Arizona State running back Marquis Gillis (28) runs during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gillis Has Potential To Build Off Skattebo's Legacy

Gillis and Skattebo's main common ground is that they were both underappreciated players at the FCS level. Skattebo came to Arizona State from Sacramento State after the 2022 season, while Gillis has opted to spend his final year at ASU after four years at Delaware State.

Gillis' path to Tempe was in large part due to his RB coach at Delaware State (Clinton Portis) pushing for him to make a move into a higher-level position, one that the native of Delaware didn't take lightly.

Arizona State running back Marquis Gillis (28) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gillis has approached this opportunity with nothing but a servant's mentality, as he didn't even discuss NIL opportunities or what Arizona State could do for him during an expedited visit to Tempe.

Gillis's work-first mindset has the potential to work out in his favor in the months to come.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gillis Provides High-Ceiling Talent

While Arizona State's running back room runs deep, with 2025 starter Kyson Brown's return looming large, Gillis brings a unique blend of size, strength, and athleticism that may set him apart from the competition that is sufficiently talented in complement.

Gillis has tools that simply jump off the page. He is "only" 6-foot-1, but looks and plays much bigger than his listed size. He has a blend of next-gear acceleration and shoulder-leveling strength that make him a player that can win in the short/long game alike. Perhaps the most important is the upside he offers as a pass catcher and his willingness to support in the pass-blocking game, which will gain favor with the coaching staff.

Delaware State’s Marquis Gillis celebrates a run for first down in the third quarter of the Hornets’ 28-17 loss to South Carolina State at Alumni Stadium, Nov. 22, 2025. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don't underestimate what Gillis can do this season - even if he doesn't put together a Heisman-level campaign in a similar light that Skattebo did.