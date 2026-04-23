Mikey Keene Embracing Leadership Role at Arizona State

TEMPE -- Arizona State football officially saw its spring come to a close on Tuesday with a relatively light practice, although the quarterback battle was a focal point once again.

First-year Sun Devil and Arizona native Mikey Keene spoke with media following Tuesday's light practice - discussing his decision to come to Arizona State, embracing a role as the veteran of the quarterback room, and much more.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Arizona State Was Easy Choice for Keene

Keene revealed that transferring from Michigan to Arizona State was a simple one, as he entered the transfer portal very early in the process with the Sun Devils in mind.

The Chandler, AZ native was visiting the Valley when he decided to take a campus visit and committed shortly thereafter, ultimately deciding against taking more visits. Now, Keene is firmly in competition for the starting role, which opens the door for the decision to pay off in short order.

Arizona State quarterback Mikey Keene (12) hands the ball off to running back Cardae Mack (25) during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keene Embraces Being Leader in Room

Keene is now entering his sixth season in college, spending time at UCF, Fresno State, and Michigan before joining the Sun Devils.

The former starting QB is now one of the most experienced players on the roster, and he has firmly embraced the responsibilities that come with that title. Keene mentioned that he has helped organize several dinners with the quarterback room and briefly opened up that the group truly enjoys bonding - seeing the competition in a friendly light above all else.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keene's experience as a starting player is being combined with the sheer knowledge that Kenny Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo have in dealing with quarterbacks to develop the next generation at the position in Jake Fette /Cameron Dyer, both of whom have shown considerable growth over the last several weeks.

Arizona State's WR Room is Special

Keene minced no words when he was asked about his feelings of the wide receiver group that he has worked with over the last several months - this is the best collection of pass catchers he has thrown to in his career.

That certainly became a possibility when blue-chip transfers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris committed to play for the Sun Devils, but the position has been much more than the pair of focal points. Keene mentioned Raiden Vines-Bright, Jaren Hamilton, and Jalen Moss as other standouts, while Uriah Neloms was a standout from the vantage point of ASU on SI as well.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images