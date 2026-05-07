Mikey Keene: From Local Product to Potential ASU Starter

TEMPE -- Mikey Keene has fought through adversity his entire football career - that is no different in the early days of his career with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham made it a priority to add Keene to the quarterback room via the transfer portal, and now the experienced vet is in play to begin the Sun Devils' 2026 campaign as QB1 - read more about his journey, as well as what he provides to the team below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keene's Journey Has Been Turbulent

Keene is a local talent, having attended Chandler H.S. before ultimately committing to play for the UCF Knights, who were at the time members of the AAC. He spent two seasons with the Knights, completing nearly 68% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdowns in the process.

However, he was unable to usurp John Rhys Plumlee as the team's starting quarterback, and Keene moved on after the 2022 campaign. He subsequently stuck with the Fresno State Bulldogs, throwing for 42 touchdowns and orchestrating a historic 29-0 victory over Arizona State early in the 2023 season in the process.

Arizona State quarterback Mikey Keene (12) hands the ball off to running back Cardae Mack (25) during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keene eventually moved on once again - this time to the University of Michigan. He was expected to compete for the starting role, but a shoulder injury last spring prevented this. Now, Keene returns to Arizona in a process that didn't yield a difficult decision for him, as the 5'11" passer alluded to Arizona State being at the very top of his wish list during the process.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keene Brings Many Positives to Table

While Keene is a bit more physically limited compared to the other quarterbacks in the room (height, pure arm strength), the five-year collegiate star brings numerous positive traits to the field.

Perhaps the most vital of those is his experience and consistently battle-tested accuracy. Keene has over 1,100 total passing attempts during his career, and has completed 67.8% of those passes. This truly doesn't do justice to how poised and technically sound Keene truly is, even if his arm isn't quite as explosive all-around.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo calls out to his team during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keene's leadership, underrated playmaking ability, and presence in a QB-friendly system led by OC Marcus Arroyo are all strong reasons to believe he will make the most of the opportunities given to him.

He is slated to put this to optimal use in a competition that features fellow transfer Cutter Boley and blue-chip 2026 recruit Jake Fette . While Boley is currently considered the favorite, it would be foolish to count Keene out of being the player who attempts to keep the Sun Devils afloat in the chaotic Big 12.