Molly Miller Discusses Impending Rivalry Battle With Arizona

TEMPE -- The final week of January has become the first time that Molly Miller and the Arizona State women's basketball program have faced expansive pressure to start stringing together wins, coming after losses to West Virginia and Cincinnati on the road last week.

Now, the Sun Devils are sitting in the "last four in" according to ESPN bracket expert Charlie Creme despite the team posting a 17-4 record, which has increased pressure going into a week where the squad faces a pair of winnable games.

Miller spoke with media on Monday evening ahead of a scheduled event to interact with fans at a Tempe establishment - discussing the upcoming rivalry battle against Arizona on Wednesday night.

Miller discussed how she relegated discussions surrounding the game to assistant coach Reili Richardson, who had played at Arizona State from 2016-20.

"Reili was, I mean, she's part of the staff, and so I didn't even have to do any motivation. I'm like, I'm not pulling out my treasure chest and motivation tools right now. Riley, how important is this game? And you could even hear the passion and her voice. I mean, practices were rough and tumble leading up to this game. The talk of the town, you know, is is on a new level leading up to this game. So just to have an alumni, and, you know, I've been texting Charlie too, it just means more, and that's healthy. That's what we love in sport, is these rivalries, to get the fan base involved. It's gonna be great."

Richardson played Arizona in all four seasons playing for the Sun Devils - the now coach fully understands the implications of this rivalry, the guard became the program's all-time assist leader makes the words even more meaningful.

ASU Sun Devils guards Last-Tear Poa (13) and Marley Washenitz (11) defend Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Kyley Gary-Grayson (10) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the first time that many Sun Devils will play against Arizona, so being properly prepared heading into Wednesday is of high importance.

Arizona State schedule is reasonable this week

The Sun Devils' battle against Arizona is a "should win" situation, as the Wildcats are 15th in the Big 12 with a 1-7 mark going into the game in Tempe.

Arizona State then moves past Wednesday's battle with a game against the Kansas State Wildcats (11-10, 4-4 Big 12), which is another game that sets up nicely for the former to secure a pair of victories going into the home stretch of the season.

