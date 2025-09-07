All Sun Devils

Sam Leavitt Remains Top NFL Prospect

The general consensus continues to point towards the Arizona State star entering the 2026 draft.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands the ball off during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has been one of the prominent faces of college football over the last year.

The redshirt sophomore has risen to prominence over the last several months behind an incredible improvisation ability, consistent pocket presence, and unerring athleticism that isn't just taught.

ESPN NFL draft experts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yates named their top five prospects at every position as the college football season rages on. Miller and Yates included Leavitt at the quarterback position.

Miller's Top Five

1.LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

2.Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

3. Leavitt, Arizona State

4.Cade Klubnik, Clemson

5.Drew Allar, Penn State

Yates' Top Five

1.LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

2.Arch Manning, Texas

3.Cade Klubnik, Clemson

4.Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

5.Drew Allar, Penn State

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scores a touchdown against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yates was also notable for including Leavitt in his first-round mock draft ahead of the commencement of the college football season, placing the Sun Devil star with the Los Angeles Rams with the number nine pick come April.

Reid did not have Leavitt ranked inside of his top five - although there is certainly time for that to change.

Leavitt came off a quality showing in week one against Northern Arizona - his major blemish was an interception thrown late in the game. The 20-year-old fully displayed his explosive athleticism on two separate touchdown runs throughout the course of the game.

He snowballed the week one showing into week two with high hopes, but Mississippi State had the Sun Devils' number from early on in the game.

Leavitt was frequently pressured, did not receive much run support outside of Kanye Udoh, and looked rattled frequently in the first half, mustering only 30 passing yards in the first half of action.

There is still time for Leavitt to bounce back over the rest of the season, but he truly looked rattled for the first time in nearly a year. Jordyn Tyson, the run game, and Marcus Arroyo's playcalling are still in place for the gunslinger, but the offensive line has been shakier than expected.

Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.