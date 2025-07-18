How ASU Fans Should Feel About Texas Loss Months Later
January 1st, 2025, not only kicked off the year, but it also saw the Arizona State Sun Devils lose to the Texas Longhorns. It was a tough loss to swallow for many Sun Devil fans, especially with the amazing game former running back Cam Skattebo had. However, a couple of months later, here's why Sun Devils fans should feel not as bad about the loss.
The Amazing Season
Part of why the loss to the Longhorns stung so bad was because of the fantastic year ASU had. They won the Big 12 and were two wins away from the College Championship game. However, the fact that ASU was that close to the big game is a huge accomplishment.
Many pundits and people did not expect Kenny Dillingham's squad to be as successful as they were. It is tough to be so close and lose, but the fact that ASU is the Big 12 Champions is also a significant win and accomplishment for the university.
Sam Leavitt will Bounce back
Quarterback Sam Leavitt did not have his greatest game against the Longhorns defense. He had 222 passing yards, completed 24 out of 46 passes, and had one interception. Those stats are not terrible, and Leavitt did have some great throws in the game. However, Leavitt also had a handful of missed plays that could have helped lead the Sun Devils to victory.
However, Leavitt has shown that he can improve his game. Leavitt should have a great year coming into this season. Also, the playoff loss could help Leavitt's mindset. In 2022, Jalen Hurts lost the Super Bowl; however, in 2024, he bounced back and won it, so hopefully Leavitt can learn from the loss like Hurts did.
The Longhorns were a great team
The Longhorns had a ton of NFL talent on their team, mainly wide receiver Matthew Golden. Golden had a fantastic game against the Sun Devils' secondary as he had 149 yards and one touchdown. Golden was a first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers took Golden at spot 23, but many NFL Draft experts thought that Golden could have gone higher.
While Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, many experts thought he could have gone higher if not for some injury question marks. Ewers was also shaky at times during last season, but he also had some fantastic games where he looked like one of the College's best QBs. Longhorn Defensive Tackle Alfred Collins also went to the San Francisco 49ers in Round 2 of the NFL Draft.
Big Recruiting Wins
The Sun Devils have a good roster, but they also have some exciting new recruits coming in on both sides of the football. They got two big impact makers on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. So the roster going into next season could be better.
In terms of offense, the Sun Devils were able to land WR and Return Specialist Jalen Moss. Moss brings dynamism to the table. For the defense, Kyndrich Breedlove is coming in from Purdue. Breedlove will be playing nickel corner. He is a great athlete who consistently shows improvement from year to year.
In conclusion, the Sun Devils loss to the Longhorns is unfournate, but there is a lot to be looking foward to as a fan of ASU.