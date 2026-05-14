Arizona State Moving On After Losing Out on Elite Recruit

TEMPE -- Another day brought another adventure to the forefront for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

On Wednesday, the program missed out on another top-level 2027 recruiting target, as Quentin Burrell committed to Michigan over ASU, Notre Dame, and Missouri.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Burrell's pledge to Michigan over Arizona State wasn't entirely unexpected, but his several visits to Tempe over the last three months raised eyebrows late in the process.

Ultimately, the loss will once again sting for a short time, but the Sun Devils are set up to complete the best recruiting class in the Kenny Dillingham era by the time December comes around.

Sun Devils Already Have Elite Receiver Commit

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The belief that the momentum at the receiver position has eased up should be short-lived from any perspective imaginable, as the Sun Devils followed up the loss of Jordyn Tyson by adding elite portal players in Omarion Miller and Reed Harris - setting the team up to have the best group in the Big 12.

They are also looking ahead to 2026, as WR coach Hines Ward secured a pledge from 4-star recruit Nico Bland in December. Bland, a native of California, set the tone for what Arizona State could truly accomplish over the 12-month span.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The consistent success in recruiting high-level receivers doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon, and numerous factors will allow the Sun Devils to overcome the loss of Burrell.

Ward Continues To Be Invaluable for Sun Devils

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was much speculation that Ward was simply a hire that was made by Dillingham for optics and recruiting purposes. Those narratives couldn't be squished any more two years later, as Ward was instrumental in Tyson's rise to superstardom, while also using the All-Big 12 seasons to his advantage as a recruiter.

Miller and Harris both acknowledged that Ward was the crucial figure in leading them to commit to Arizona State, which inherently makes the NFL legend one of the most vital members of the program simply due to a blend of recruiting prowess/elite player development.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The momentum that Ward has built up in two short years can be continued for years to come, as no recruit at the receiver position will overlook the Sun Devils with one of the most respected figures across the football world as a whole in tow for the long haul.

Arizona State is in a really good spot from a recruiting standpoint.