New Intel Surrounding Randy Bennett's Entrance as ASU Coach Revealed
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TEMPE -- All speculation surrounding who would be the 18th head coach in the history of Arizona State men's basketball can now be put to rest.
Longtime Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett agreed to a five-year deal to lead the program into a new era that includes the imminent $100 million renovation to Desert Financial Arena - Arizona State on SI provides context surrounding recent intel on things to come in the near future for the freshly minted coach below.
What Led Bennett to Taking Job?
The belief that Gonzaga departing the WCC for the Pac-12 would become incentive for Bennett to depart to another opportunity proved to be true.
It had previously been reported that Bennett preferred to move back to Arizona to be closer to his aging parents, with Rossini zeroeing in on the elite mid-major coach after kicking the tires on a multitude of candidates.
ASU on SI was told on Saturday that the post was Bennett's "if he wants it," which played into the 63-year old taking the weekend to discuss everything with family, before finally acknowledging that he was departing to ASU to his team on Monday afternoon.
How Long is Bennett Planning on Coaching?
One of the biggest areas of concerns amongst Arizona State fans was grouped in a collective belief that Bennett might not be inclined to coach more than three or so years - although this has seemingly been debunked.
Insiders John Gambadoro and Chris Karpman both have relayed that the plan is for Bennett to at least coach out his five-year deal that was signed - with a possibility that he coaches closer to 10 years in Tempe. This serves as an opportunity to stabilize the program as their time as a member in the Big 12 grows, while also setting the stage for the program in the long run.
When is Bennett's Introductory Press Conference?
Karpman reported on Monday afternoon that the expectation is that Bennett's introduction to Sun Devil fans and media will take place on Wednesday afternoon.
This is sure to be an incredibly informative time, as Bennett will very likely be asked questions surrounding his take on coaching in the Big 12, what his plans are in terms of building out a staff, what the prospects of coaching players such as Massamba Diop is, and much more.
Now, a new dawn has come about in Tempe, and there is real hope that ASU will compete for an NCAA tournament on a yearly basis.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.