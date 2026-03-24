New Intel Surrounding Randy Bennett's Entrance as ASU Coach Revealed

TEMPE -- All speculation surrounding who would be the 18th head coach in the history of Arizona State men's basketball can now be put to rest.

Longtime Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett agreed to a five-year deal to lead the program into a new era that includes the imminent $100 million renovation to Desert Financial Arena - Arizona State on SI provides context surrounding recent intel on things to come in the near future for the freshly minted coach below.

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; General view of the exterior of the Wells Fargo Arena on the campus of Arizona State. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Led Bennett to Taking Job?

The belief that Gonzaga departing the WCC for the Pac-12 would become incentive for Bennett to depart to another opportunity proved to be true.

It had previously been reported that Bennett preferred to move back to Arizona to be closer to his aging parents, with Rossini zeroeing in on the elite mid-major coach after kicking the tires on a multitude of candidates.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) drives to the basket during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

ASU on SI was told on Saturday that the post was Bennett's "if he wants it," which played into the 63-year old taking the weekend to discuss everything with family, before finally acknowledging that he was departing to ASU to his team on Monday afternoon.

How Long is Bennett Planning on Coaching?

One of the biggest areas of concerns amongst Arizona State fans was grouped in a collective belief that Bennett might not be inclined to coach more than three or so years - although this has seemingly been debunked.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Insiders John Gambadoro and Chris Karpman both have relayed that the plan is for Bennett to at least coach out his five-year deal that was signed - with a possibility that he coaches closer to 10 years in Tempe. This serves as an opportunity to stabilize the program as their time as a member in the Big 12 grows, while also setting the stage for the program in the long run.

When is Bennett's Introductory Press Conference?

Karpman reported on Monday afternoon that the expectation is that Bennett's introduction to Sun Devil fans and media will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

This is sure to be an incredibly informative time, as Bennett will very likely be asked questions surrounding his take on coaching in the Big 12, what his plans are in terms of building out a staff, what the prospects of coaching players such as Massamba Diop is, and much more.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Now, a new dawn has come about in Tempe, and there is real hope that ASU will compete for an NCAA tournament on a yearly basis.