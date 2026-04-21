Three Intriguing Position Battles As Arizona State Spring Ends

TEMPE -- The final practice of spring for the Arizona State Sun Devils is now upon us.

The Sun Devils are closing out the five-week spring program on Tuesday morning, with many questions answered and many remaining open-ended.

Arizona State tight end coach Jason Mohns instructs his players during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback, running back, and edge rusher will always be spots that gain the lion's share of focus, but there are several positional battles that should be approached with laser focus beyond those - explore three of said battles below with Arizona State on SI.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starting DT

There is already one of two starting spots at DT that is filled - C.J. Fite is the unquestioned leader of a defense that seeks to be one of the better units in the Big 12 once again.

The other starting spot appears to be a competition between two players coming off serious injuries - Oregon transfer MyKeil Gardner has thoroughly impressed in recent weeks since returning from an Achilles injury suffered last August, while Zac Swanson remains in play to start despite missing most of spring himself.

ASU defensive lineman Zac Swanson (92) laughs with his teammates as they hold their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This battle won't be discussed much by the fanbase, relatively speaking, but it is a crucial one that will play a hand in shaping the ASU defense.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starting Strong Safety

Lyrik Rawls (Kansas transfer) is well-positioned to be the starting free safety, which leaves the starting spot at strong safety for the taking.

Returning junior Montana Warren seems to be moving back to safety after spending quite a bit of time at nickelback last season (Adrian Wilson seems to be moving to nickel), while Jessiah McGrew has been a conspicuous difference maker on many occasions during spring.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The sophomore starred at FIU in 2025 and seems to be bringing a trademark tendency to create turnovers to the table, which bodes well for his case in a chaos-inducing Ward system.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Montana Warren (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both Offensive Tackle Spots

Arizona State OL coach Saga Tuitele was tasked with replacing RT Max Iheanachor (NFL draft) and Josh Atkins (transferred to Missouri) in the past months - the positional battles seem to be coming into full picture at the tail-end of spring.

Jarmaine Mitchell will have to earn his spot as a starting player, but his physicality and stature have stood out since he entered the fray in 11's during practice. The other battle seems to be between two returners in Champ Westbrooks and Jalen Klemm, with the former having a slight edge at this point.

Arizona State offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) during spring football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images