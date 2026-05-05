Predicting Outcome of Cutter Boley's 2026 Season With ASU

TEMPE -- Cutter Boley exited Arizona State's spring football practice window still positioned to be the starting quarterback for the 2026 team when they take the field for the first time on September 5.

Boley was clearly Kenny Dillingham's top target in mind via the transfer portal in early January, as the former Kentucky-based prodigy committed to play for the Sun Devils less than two days after the window opened up on January 2.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The expedience of that process reflects just how high the program is on Boley, and it still seems as if the redshirt sophomore is destined to take over for the departed Sam Leavitt.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Boley Will Be Maximized in ASU's Offense

The most conspicuously strong aspect of Boley's all-around game is, without a doubt, his arm talent. The 6'5" frame, deceptive athleticism, and already battle-tested production are pluses, but his documented ability to frequently connect on passes in which different arm angles/slots are utilized is the separator here.

Boley's decision to become a presence in a quarterback-friendly offense designed by Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo is the best one he could have made. The former SEC talent will be put in situations that afford him the easy read, but also won't shy away from designing shot plays that will greatly increase the value of his rocket arm. The skill positions are littered with dynamic talents such as Reed Harris, Omarion Miller, and Kyson Brown, who help advance this theory to great lengths.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo calls out to his team during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Boley Needs To Work On

The two areas that are frequently cited as needing improvement in Boley are quite simple: becoming more consistent and avoiding forcing the ball into dangerous situations more often.

Boley is talented, poised, and confident - none of these should be taken away from him at any point in the lead-up to the season. However, Boley does tend to take too many risks, which isn't what Dillingham wants, as the head coach frequently reinforces that winning the turnover battle is a top priority in every game.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, Boley is in a position to improve in both areas, as he is surrounded by better talent and isn't quite facing the same gauntlet he faced at the SEC level with skill position players at the bottom of that league.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current Season Prediction

The verdict here is that Boley will be the first 3,000-yard passer since Manny Wilkins (2018), while he will be in the ballpark of cracking the single-season touchdowns leaderboard that is littered with program legends such as Taylor Kelly and Jake Plummer.