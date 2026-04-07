Previewing Week Four of Arizona State Spring Practices
In this story:
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to begin week four of spring practice on Tuesday morning, following three weeks that yielded fairly mixed feedback from head coach Kenny Dillingham.
This is now the third full week the team has practiced in full pads, but there are many more areas that must be addressed beyond the inconsistent physicality.
Follow the three key points of focus ahead of the fourth full week of spring below with Arizona State on SI.
Week for Defense To Rebound
The Arizona State offense got the best of the defense for the most part over the last three practices. Quarterback Cutter Boley has had his best days of camp during the past week, while the running back room as a whole continues to be incredibly productive in 11-on-11 work.
The defense remains a bit disadvantaged, as players such as C.J. Fite, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, and Ashton Stamps remain out of 11s at practice, though a sufficient amount of depth remains.
Positive developments have unfolded on defense despite the struggles, as LB Owen Long has emerged as the heir apparent to Keyshaun Elliott, the pass-rushing group seems as explosive as the 2025 counterpart, and the cornerback group is deeper than last season.
However, this is a massive week ahead for the Sun Devil defense and Brian Ward as practices begin to wind down.
Continued Effort To Figure Out Special Teams Questions
Jack Nudo has a very capable group of specialists this season at all levels - perhaps most important, resting in the kick coverage groups that should be much better when compared to the sometimes disastrous 2025 efforts.
Beyond the kick coverage is the competition at kicker, punter, and return specialist. Carson Smith seems to have a major upper hand at kicker, while Nick McLarty has been booming punts all spring and is in a position to go from playing sparingly at Ohio State to starring in Tempe. There's still ample time to figure everything out, but the appearance is that some separation is already being built in these battles.
More Opportunities for Underclassmen To Shine
One of the most profound surprises of spring is the sheer volume of underclassmen who have stepped up in an incredible manner.
Freshman running back Cardae Mack had an unbelievable day of production in last Saturday's scrimmage and does not appear to be a player who will receive a redshirt. Redshirt freshman WR Uriah Neloms has been the biggest riser on our account this spring, with the former three-star recruit building a real case to see the field this season. Redshirt freshman TE AJ Ia continues to improve by the day and has grown immeasurably as a blocker in recent months.
Defensively, EDGE Julian Hugo is another freshman who is truly in a position to be an impact player right away, while Jessiah McGrew is exactly the type of safety that Ward seeks out for his scheme.
This is one of the last opportunities for the aforementioned players to stand out prior to fall camp opening up in late July - it's now or never to win more favor from the coaching staff.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.