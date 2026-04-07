Previewing Week Four of Arizona State Spring Practices

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to begin week four of spring practice on Tuesday morning, following three weeks that yielded fairly mixed feedback from head coach Kenny Dillingham.

This is now the third full week the team has practiced in full pads, but there are many more areas that must be addressed beyond the inconsistent physicality.

Arizona State linebackers coach A.J. Cooper talks to linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow the three key points of focus ahead of the fourth full week of spring below with Arizona State on SI.

Week for Defense To Rebound

The Arizona State offense got the best of the defense for the most part over the last three practices. Quarterback Cutter Boley has had his best days of camp during the past week, while the running back room as a whole continues to be incredibly productive in 11-on-11 work.

The defense remains a bit disadvantaged, as players such as C.J. Fite , Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, and Ashton Stamps remain out of 11s at practice, though a sufficient amount of depth remains.

Colorado State football player Owen Long during practice on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Positive developments have unfolded on defense despite the struggles, as LB Owen Long has emerged as the heir apparent to Keyshaun Elliott, the pass-rushing group seems as explosive as the 2025 counterpart, and the cornerback group is deeper than last season.

However, this is a massive week ahead for the Sun Devil defense and Brian Ward as practices begin to wind down.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Continued Effort To Figure Out Special Teams Questions

Jack Nudo has a very capable group of specialists this season at all levels - perhaps most important, resting in the kick coverage groups that should be much better when compared to the sometimes disastrous 2025 efforts.

Beyond the kick coverage is the competition at kicker, punter, and return specialist. Carson Smith seems to have a major upper hand at kicker, while Nick McLarty has been booming punts all spring and is in a position to go from playing sparingly at Ohio State to starring in Tempe. There's still ample time to figure everything out, but the appearance is that some separation is already being built in these battles.

Special Teams Coordinator Jack Nudo works with kickers during practice at the Kajikawa Practice fields on Nov. 11, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Opportunities for Underclassmen To Shine

One of the most profound surprises of spring is the sheer volume of underclassmen who have stepped up in an incredible manner.

Freshman running back Cardae Mack had an unbelievable day of production in last Saturday's scrimmage and does not appear to be a player who will receive a redshirt. Redshirt freshman WR Uriah Neloms has been the biggest riser on our account this spring, with the former three-star recruit building a real case to see the field this season. Redshirt freshman TE AJ Ia continues to improve by the day and has grown immeasurably as a blocker in recent months.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensively, EDGE Julian Hugo is another freshman who is truly in a position to be an impact player right away, while Jessiah McGrew is exactly the type of safety that Ward seeks out for his scheme.

This is one of the last opportunities for the aforementioned players to stand out prior to fall camp opening up in late July - it's now or never to win more favor from the coaching staff.