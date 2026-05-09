Randy Bennett Reveals ASU's Offseason Process

The Arizona Sun Devils finally introduced Randy Bennett as the head coach this week. The 63-year-old has been dealing with health issues ever since he took the job in late March.

Here is what Bennett had to say during his formal in-person introduction earlier this week.

Roster Construction

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"We couldn't really have a team meeting," Bennett said. "We didn't have a team. We had to create a team…We had to find guys that were all in, whether it be new guys or guys that were returning from the last ASU program."

Despite falling behind in the transfer portal due to unforeseen circumstances, Bennett and his staff prioritized pursuing players who embodied a winning culture.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

"We've recruited players, all 12 of them came in on the right terms," Bennett said. "They're here to be part of something bigger than themselves, to be unselfish. There's money involved in this thing, it's a whole new industry, but it's not all about money. It's all about getting guys who want to win a championship. That's more important than going to another school."

Retaining players was something Arizona State was unable to do this offseason, but that will be a point of emphasis for the former Saint Mary's head coach.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) shoots a free throws during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"We have it set up to where, of the 12 guys, 12 of them can return next year," Bennett explained. "That's how I like to do it. We want retention. That's what guys at the highest level are doing. You're not [going to] have the dollar of the top ones. You can do it another way, and the other way is getting guys that are bought in to being on the team."

Recruiting and Importance of Coaching Staff

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett (center) poses for a photo with athletic director Graham Rossini (left) and school president Dr. Michael Crow during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils have always been capable of attracting top talent, but Bennett believes the program needs to do a better job of recruiting players from the state.

"ASU's always been able to get good players," Bennett said. "To get great, you [got to] keep the Arizona kids home. That wasn't always the case for a while. We [have to] do a good job recruiting the Phoenix area and the state."

Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett walks in front of the bench in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

People will associate a team's success with the quality of its players. However, that is simply not the case, and Bennett acknowledged that the main component of a successful program is the staff.

"People always say the most important thing is your players," Bennett elaborated. "No. The most important thing is your staff and who you surround yourself with. Your staff will get you good players and they'll lead those guys to be right and get better and eventually become leaders."