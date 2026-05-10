Revisiting Arizona State's Wing Group Heading Into Next Season

TEMPE -- There are already loads of intriguing things that follow the 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils, as the program officially moved forward with a new leader roughly seven weeks ago.

Head coach Randy Bennett has reshaped the roster in a way that fits only his vision, including the crucial wing position that ASU struggled to fill last season under former coach Bobby Hurley.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Below, Arizona State on SI revisits the four players that are most likely to fit the mold of "wings" in the season ahead.

Dillan Shaw

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) fights for position against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) and Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Shaw perhaps has the most upside of any player that can reasonably be categorized as a wing. The former 4-star recruit spent his freshman season with Bennett at Saint Mary's, displaying a solid floor as a three-point threat, providing standout defense in Bennett's pack-line system, and flashing enough as a creator to make it a real possibility that he takes off in the season to come.

Vijay Wallace

Wallace missed the entire 2025-26 season due to an ankle injury that was suffered in an exhibition game against Texas A&M, but returned to the program rather than entering the transfer portal.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils assistant coach David Patrick during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Freshly minted assistant coach David Patrick explicitly stated that he was advised by former Sun Devil assistant Nick Irvin that Wallace would be the one player the staff should work to retain - and now this is a reality.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marcus Vaughns

Vaughns was listed as a guard when officially added to the roster as a transfer from LSU. The 6'8" Australian has all of the makings of a guard/wing hybrid. Vaughns is athletic, a versatile shotmaker, and capable of guarding multiple positions. The redshirt freshman's role in the upcoming season is to be determined, but the talent is undeniable.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Innocenti

Innocenti is the prototypical defensive-minded wing that Bennett wants on his roster. Bennett has seen plenty of Innocenti as well, as the Italian G/F played at Gonzaga for two seasons.

The 6'5" athlete improved greatly on the offensive side of the ball over the last season and brings a special level of malleability on defense, setting himself up to be a crucial piece of the upcoming ASU campaign.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

While the guards and forwards will garner much of the attention in the season ahead, the array of wings will ultimately dictate how far the 2026-27 Sun Devils can go after struggling to field a healthy group last season.