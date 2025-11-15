Arizona State Roundtable: Predicting Outcome of WVU Matchup
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the midst of potentially making another late-season run to the Big 12 championship just three weeks after the hopes looked as grim as ever.
Losses such as Sam Leavitt, Kyson Brown, and Xavion Alford could have sunk the Sun Devils long-term this season, but the roster continues to battle, as does Kenny Dillingham.
Arizona State just does not let up - the result has been the program boasting a 6-3 record heading into the final three games of the season. This week, the 4-6 West Virginia Mountaineers come to Tempe with sights on a potential bowl game, but Rich Rodriguez will have his work cut out for him.
Arizona State on SI writers predict the result of the game below.
Kevin Hicks: Arizona State 34, West Virginia 20
The Sun Devils are being matched up with a West Virginia team that is worlds different from what they were a month ago. The Mountaineers have found a formula to win games in year one of the Rich Rodriguez reunion - clean, penalty-free football, utilizing freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr. in the plus-one/RPO game frequently, and leaning into a stingy run defense.
Fortunately, the Sun Devils have key counters that give them a clear advantage - an opportunistic defense that is a safe bet to make game-changing plays, an offensive line that is coming off of a strong performance against Iowa State, an effective rushing duo in Jeff Sims/Raleek Brown, and a home crowd that will be fired up for the annual homecoming contest. Arizona State wins this game relatively comfortably and keeps their Big 12 title hopes alive.
Lizzie Vargas: Arizona State 30, West Virginia 27
West Virginia and Arizona State enter this week's game with very different identities, but both teams know how important it is to their Big 12 standing. For West Virginia, the key will be controlling the pace with their physical run game. When they stay ahead of the chains and keep their quarterback out of long third-down situations, their offense becomes much more reliable. Their biggest concern is protecting the ball. Turnovers have hurt them in tight games this season, and Arizona State has shown it can capitalize quickly. Arizona State’s success will depend on quarterback Jeff Sims and how comfortable he looks in the system.
When Sims is calm, decisive, and using his legs, the ASU offense becomes explosive. Defensively, the Sun Devils must limit West Virginia’s ground attack and avoid giving up big plays. ASU's ability to adjust and rotate on the defensive line could be the difference late in the game. Both teams are competitive, but Arizona State has shown more resilience in challenging moments. With home-field energy and better late-game execution
Tanner Cappellini: Arizona State 27, West Virginia 20
Tanner was unable to take part in this exercise due to time constraints, but predicted a decisive Arizona State victory on the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, in which he attributed the win to factors such as home-field advantage, West Virginia's shaky secondary, and the Arizona State roster simply being more talented overall.
