Social Media Reacts to ASU's New QB

It's a new era for ASU in a lot of ways. One such way is the QB position with Sam Leavitt seemingly out and ASU leading Cutter Boley in the transfer portal. With the old out and the new in, how do fans react to this?

Positive

The overwhelming response to Boley transferring to ASU is very positive. A lot of fans are excited about the prospect of ASU getting a new QB, welcoming in with "open arms".

Fans Reacting to Cutter Boley arriving to ASU | Screenshot by Tanner Cappellini

Cutter Boley is a great get for ASU — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) January 6, 2026

In a space where social media can very negative, the amount of positively airing to ASU is shocking in a sense, however in a good way. There might be a couple of reasons of why ASU fans are so happy about Boley joining Kenny Dillingham's squad.

Sam Leavitt Fallout

A lot of ASU fans are not thrilled with Sam Leavitt and his decieison to enter the transfer portal. Sure, Leavitt provided a lot of good memories and moments for ASU such as big wins agaisnt Texas Tech and TCU. However, the fact that Leavitt in a way is "abonding" ASU does not set well with fans. So, ASU getting a new QB to replace Leavitt in a sense is something that fans seem onboard with.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham's Previous Work

Speaking of Leavitt, one thing that Dillingham and ASU's coaching staff such as Marcus Arroyo has done very well is devopling QB talent. Sam Leavitt came into ASU somewhat unproven and yet developd into a great QB. So, fans have faith that the same could happen with Boley at ASU. Fans also think that Boley has the high upside traits and tools needed to be a franchise QB for the Sun Devils.

A tweet about Cutter Boley's potential at ASU | Screenshot by Tanner Cappellini

Negative

Even though most of the reactions were positive, there were some negative reactions. Not so much fans thinking that acquiring Boley was a bad move, but that his potential might not pan out that great. That is due to Boley's stats not being the best at his previous colelge, Kentucky. At Kentucky in 2025, Boley had 15 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions which is not a great ratio. So some fans are thinking that Boley might turn out not that great.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, fans are mainly happy for Boley coming to ASU. Fans are excited for a new era and QB to take the reigns for the Sun Devils. There is a lot of optimism that Boley will pan out for ASU and that things will get going on the right track.

