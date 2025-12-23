Arizona State Star Awarded Unique Big 12 Honor

TEMPE -- Molly Miller has rebuilt the Arizona State women's basketball program in year one as head coach - the Sun Devils currently sit at 14-0 after finishing non-conference play 13-0 and securing a dominant win over Colorado in the Big 12 opener.

Arizona State is currently ranked number 42 in the NCAA NET rankings as of Tuesday - much of this incredibly successful start is due to Miller's vision being seen through by a talented roster that is headlined by stars such as senior G Gabby Elliott.

Elliott - a sixth-year senior who is now with her fourth program in Arizona State - has paced the team with an average of 16.3 PPG, passing the career 1,000 point scoring mark early on in the season. Now, Elliott is being recognized as part of the Big 12's "Starting Five" - as one of the five best players in the conference last week.

The highlight of Elliott's last seven days was a 30-point effort that catapulted the Sun Devils to a 68-66 win over Gonzaga on December 16 to lift the team to a 13-0 record going into Big 12 play.

Elliott's Impact Has Already Been Felt

Elliott's leadership, first-person scoring punch, and mindset have already fully integrated with coach Miller's vision - that much was made clear in the senior's talk with media following practice last Thursday.

"I think that was the most important thing for us, coming from different places, when you come to a place, you got to know what your mission is and what your goal is. And we had a shared, common goal, and we are striving towards that. And I think that was the biggest thing."

The combination of returning talent from a year ago, incoming transfer portal players with ample experience, and a singular 2025 recruit in the promising Amaya Williams have positively reflected on this team.

How Rest of Season Shapes Up For ASU

Arizona State is currently ranked in roughly the middle of the pack in the Big 12 - at least according to the official NCAA NET rankings.

The team is set to face national title contenders in Iowa State/TCU once each - with both teams boasting elite players in Audi Crooks and Olivia Miles, respectively.

While the path to an NCAA tournament appearance won't be seamless, Elliott is the current embodiment of the newfound culture that Miller has installed in Tempe.

