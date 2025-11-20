Arizona State Star's Initial Week 13 Status Revealed
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) are gearing up for the second-to-last game of their regular season on Saturday night against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) in what is the first time the teams are set to face-off in the new conference.
One of the resounding themes of the Arizona State season has been the numerous bone-crushing injuries the team has faced - Ben Coleman, Sam Leavitt, Xavion Alford, and Zyrus Fiaseu all suffered season-ending setbacks, while numerous other key players have missed sporadic amounts of time in addition.
The injury situation has improved gradually outside of the individuals that are out for the season - although WR Jordyn Tyson has potential to miss his fourth consecutive contest. The next three nights will be crucial when it comes to where the Colorado transfer is standing, and the first player availability report of the week was unveiled on Wednesday night.
OUT
DB Rodney Bimage Jr., RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, RB Grayson Rigdon, TE Coleson Arends, LB Isaiah Iosefa, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson
Bimage is officially out for this game after suffering a scary injury following a hard hit in the second half of the win over West Virginia. Bimage was down for several minutes and the medical cart was unearthed before the cornerback got up on his own power. Still, it appears as if extreme precautions will be taken before a return is possible.
Brown and Swanson have not played since the win over TCU on September 26 - it appears unlikely that either makes a return in 2025, but the fact that they remain on the injury report leaves a slight door open that it can still happen.
DOUBTFUL
DB Adama Fall
QUESTIONABLE
WR Jordyn Tyson, QB Christian Hunt, DB Tony-Louis Nkuba
Tyson has missed the last three games after suffering a hamstring injury against Texas Tech and remaining in the game - he did accumulate 105 receiving yards in the 26-22 victory. Kenny Dillingham has said that the junior will not make a return until he is 100% - so it appears as if it will be a wait-and-see if he will ultimately improve enough to be cleared to play.
Hunt has been out for the last several games due to an undisclosed reason, but it seems as if a return is imminent. Freshman Cameron Dyer will likely remain the backup despite a potential re-integration into the lineup.
