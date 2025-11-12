Arizona State Should Target This Receiver for 2026 Season
TEMPE -- The unfortunate truth of the current landscape of college football is that programs have to look ahead to the 2026 roster at this point of the season - this isn't different for Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State.
The Sun Devils are gripping with the likely truth that star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will be off to the NFL after the season - Dillingham will undoubtedly be tasked with finding held from the outside to compliment what is already a talented group.
Enter who might end up being the most prized transfer at the wide receiver position in the cycle - South Carolina's Nyck Harbor.
CBS Sports writer Cooper Petagna believes that Harbor has potential to be one of the 10 defining players in the transfer portal - if he decides to enter.
"The Nyck Harbor experience has been nothing short of a roller coaster in Columbia, as the former five-star has yet to find his footing developing as a receiver at the collegiate level. An Olympic-level talent with elite size and vertical speed, Harbor's lack of natural pass-catching ability and his rawness as a route runner have hindered his expected emergence playing alongside Sellers.
Although the fault might not fall squarely on Shane Beamer and company, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Washington, D.C., native decided to explore his options in hopes of finding a suitor that can maximize his rare talent and provide more consistent opportunities in the passing game."
Arizona State on SI explores why a potential union would make sense below.
Harbor Would Hold Large Role
Tyson's departure would leave Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and a number of 2025 commits in the receiver room - Harbor would slot right into the fold with a serious role
Coaching Could Play Factor
This has to be a real consideration, as Hines Ward is a universally respected NFL legend that has already built up a strong track record over the last two seasons. Other high-profile targets from last year in Duce Robinson and Zachariah Branch opted to go elsewhere after entertaining Arizona State, but it would be difficult to spurn Ward at this stage.
Leavitt's Decision is Vital
Harbor - if he so decided to enter the portal - would surely be looking to transfer somewhere in which there is an established quarterback. Sam Leavitt's impending decision about his football future will be something to monitor moving forward for a multitude of reasons.
