Arizona State vs Baylor: Game Info, Prediction, Preview, and Picks
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) are seeking to start Big 12 play on a high note against the high-powered offense of the Baylor Bears (2-1) on the road tonight.
This game pits two offenses that are well equipped with elite offensive personnel, while the defenses face question marks - Baylor due to early-season performances, and Arizona State's due to injuries that are being faced.
Arizona State will be without star safety Xavion Alford, while nickelback Montana Warren is set to be questionable.
Arizona State on SI is here to provide game information, major things to watch during the battle, and an ultimate prediction - all of the above is directly below.
Game Information
WHO: Arizona State @ Baylor
WHERE: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
WHEN: 4:30 P.M. Arizona/MST
TV NETWORK: Fox
The Skinny: Baylor's offense has been elite in all three of their games this season - even in the loss to Auburn. Star quarterback Sawyer Robertson has already eclipsed 1,000 passing yards, while the Bears possess four serious pass catchers and one of the more underrated running backs in the nation in Bryson Washington.
The Bears' defense has been a serious concern in conjunction with the offense - the rushing defense has ceded 188.3 yards per game, while the passing defense has only fared better due to the quarterbacks faced, minus SMU's Kevin Jennings.
Arizona State's coaching staff will be tasked with many potential matchup quirks - including how to cover dynamic Baylor TE Michael Trigg.
Brian Ward and Marcus Arroyo will once again be key to a victory - Ward bearing the responsibility of balancing aggressive play-calling with playing situations, while Arroyo has the burden of creating a game script to set the tone for the Sun Devils.
This is also a major game to dictate who has an early advantage in the conference, as two other contenders in Texas Tech and Utah are set to square off earlier in the day.
What to Watch: Can ASU Start With Lead?
The Big 12 opener last season was doomed from the start against Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
That proved to be too much for Arizona State to overcome - playing ahead allowed Texas Tech to pinhole the Sun Devils exactly where they wanted them to be.
If Arizona State takes an early lead they very well can dictate their physicality on Baylor in crucial ways and force Robertson to play hero ball once more - the Sun Devil defense is unlikely to fold like SMU's did in a similar situation.
What to Watch: Baylor's Run Game vs ASU D-Line
On the flip side of Baylor's porous run defense, the Sun Devils are currently within the top 20 nationally when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game.
The most glaring example of the special united front the Arizona State defense holds is the game against Mississippi State, in which the Bulldogs only gained 66 yards via the ground in 30 carries.
C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika create a dynamic front down the middle of the line, while other spots chip in to provide awesome run support as well. Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook were both flying all over the field. Even the secondary provides awesome play at the line of scrimmage when called upon.
Game Prediction: Arizona State Wins 38-35
This battle is ultimately sizing up to be one that results in a shootout. Robertson and Leavitt are both very well equipped to have great nights, and both offenses are set up to show out in a major way.
However, the Sun Devil defense is likely in a stronger position to make more requisite stops that will be necessary to come away with a victory, even shorthanded.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!