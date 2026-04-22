Why Jordyn Tyson Being First-Rounder Changes Everything for ASU

This week is more than just the NFL Draft for Arizona State; it feels like a turning point. If Jordyn Tyson really goes in the top 10 like many analysts are now predicting, it’s not just about one player making it. It’s about what that means for the entire program moving forward.

For years, Arizona State has been solid, sometimes even exciting, but not always respected nationally. A top-10 pick changes that instantly. It tells recruits, fans, and even other programs: ASU is producing elite talent again.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson Isn’t Just Another Prospect

What makes Tyson different is his story. He wasn’t always seen as a guaranteed star. He developed into one . That matters more than people realize. It shows that Arizona State isn’t just landing talent; they’re building it. And honestly, that’s more impressive.

When a player goes from “interesting” to potentially the first wide receiver drafted, that says a lot about coaching, development, and the system. It’s proof that what’s happening at ASU right now isn’t random; it’s intentional.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Real Impact: Recruiting

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Tyson’s rise is already affecting recruiting, and that’s the biggest deal out of all of this.

Top transfer receivers are choosing Arizona State because they want that same path. They’re looking at Tyson and thinking, “That could be me.” That kind of influence is way more powerful than any pitch a coach can give.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let’s be real, players don’t just listen to coaches anymore. They watch the results. And Tyson is the result . If ASU keeps stacking players like this, the wide receiver room could quietly become one of the best in the country.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Why This Could Be Just the Beginning

The scary part for other teams is that Tyson might not be the only first-rounder. If the offensive line starts producing NFL talent, too, Arizona State becomes way more complete as a program. That’s been one of their weaknesses for years: consistency in the trenches. If that changes, everything changes.

Football games are won up front. If ASU starts dominating there AND producing star skill players, they’re not just competitive, they’re dangerous. Honestly, this moment might matter more than any single win last season.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wins come and go. But sending a top-10 pick to the NFL? That sticks. That builds reputation. That brings in better players, which leads to more wins later.

It’s like momentum you can’t really see, but you can feel it building. If Jordyn Tyson goes where he’s projected, Arizona State isn’t just having a good year; they’re starting something bigger. And this time, it actually feels sustainable.