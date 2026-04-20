What's the Reason for Jordyn Tyson’s Rapid Rise Up NFL Draft Boards?

Just a week or so ago, many mock drafts had Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson going in the mid-teens, as even those in desperate need of a pass catcher were scared off a bit due to his injury history both with the Sun Devils and previously at Colorado.

On Monday’s Dattitude Podcast with Jim Derry (Ep. 496), the discussion focused on Tyson and why he suddenly has become the favorite to be chosen eighth by the New Orleans Saints and whether his past injuries would scare them off.

Garland Gillen, a sports reporter for WVUE FOX-8 TV in New Orleans, joined Jim to share his thoughts on Tyson’s recent pro day (at the 33:38 mark), and we show the results of a poll asking fans how they would feel if Tyson was the choice.

Many feel as if the team will do its best in this NFL Draft to surround quarterback Tyler Shough with as many weapons as possible, and if Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate are both gone, Tyson is the next most-logical pick.

Jim also shows the odds of the top six players to be drafted at No. 8, and whether the Saints would consider moving up.