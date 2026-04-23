Why NFL Teams Making Mistake Passing on ASU's Tyson
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Just a few weeks ago, Jordyn Tyson wasn’t even being talked about as a top-ten to top-15 pick. Now, he’s suddenly one of the hottest names in the draft. That kind of rise doesn’t just happen randomly; it’s because people are finally paying attention to what he can actually do on the field.
Tyson has always had the talent. The only thing holding him back was health. But once he showed he was moving well again in workouts, everything changed. Teams went from being cautious to seriously considering him as the first wide receiver off the board.
The Injury Narrative Might Be Overblown
Let’s be real, NFL teams love to overanalyze injuries. Yes, Tyson didn’t run the 40-yard dash, and yes, that raises some eyebrows. But if you actually watch his workout, he looked smooth, explosive, and confident. His cuts were sharp, and he didn’t look limited at all.
At some point, it feels like teams are just searching for reasons to doubt him. Missing a few games doesn’t erase what he’s shown on tape. If anything, the fact that he’s still this dominant despite those setbacks should make him more impressive.
The Best Receiver in the Draft?
This might sound bold, but Tyson has a real argument for being the best wide receiver in this class. His route running is clean, he creates separation easily, and he just looks different when the ball is in the air. It’s not just about stats; it’s about how natural he looks playing the position.
Some players are fast. Some are physical. Tyson feels complete.
And that’s why teams like the Giants are seriously considering him early. When you need a playmaker, you don’t overthink it; you take the guy who can change your offense instantly.
Why Passing on Him Could Be a Mistake
Here’s the thing: five years from now, nobody is going to care about whether Tyson ran a 40 at his workout. They’re going to care about production. They’re going to care about who actually turned into a star. And there’s a very real chance teams that pass on him are going to regret it.
We’ve seen this before: talented receivers slide because of small concerns, only to prove everyone wrong. Tyson feels like he could be that next guy, and he has shown proof of that by being a high prospect in the draft.
At this point, the decision feels simple. If Jordyn Tyson is on the board, take him. Don’t overthink the injury. Don’t overanalyze the numbers. Just trust the tape. Because if he stays healthy, he’s not just going to be good, he’s going to be special.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.