Why NFL Teams Making Mistake Passing on ASU's Tyson

Just a few weeks ago, Jordyn Tyson wasn’t even being talked about as a top-ten to top-15 pick. Now, he’s suddenly one of the hottest names in the draft. That kind of rise doesn’t just happen randomly; it’s because people are finally paying attention to what he can actually do on the field.

Tyson has always had the talent. The only thing holding him back was health. But once he showed he was moving well again in workouts, everything changed. Teams went from being cautious to seriously considering him as the first wide receiver off the board.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Injury Narrative Might Be Overblown

Let’s be real, NFL teams love to overanalyze injuries. Yes, Tyson didn’t run the 40-yard dash, and yes, that raises some eyebrows. But if you actually watch his workout, he looked smooth, explosive, and confident. His cuts were sharp, and he didn’t look limited at all.

At some point, it feels like teams are just searching for reasons to doubt him. Missing a few games doesn’t erase what he’s shown on tape. If anything, the fact that he’s still this dominant despite those setbacks should make him more impressive.

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Best Receiver in the Draft?

This might sound bold, but Tyson has a real argument for being the best wide receiver in this class. His route running is clean, he creates separation easily, and he just looks different when the ball is in the air. It’s not just about stats; it’s about how natural he looks playing the position.

Some players are fast. Some are physical. Tyson feels complete.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And that’s why teams like the Giants are seriously considering him early. When you need a playmaker, you don’t overthink it; you take the guy who can change your offense instantly.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Passing on Him Could Be a Mistake

Here’s the thing: five years from now, nobody is going to care about whether Tyson ran a 40 at his workout. They’re going to care about production. They’re going to care about who actually turned into a star. And there’s a very real chance teams that pass on him are going to regret it.

We’ve seen this before: talented receivers slide because of small concerns, only to prove everyone wrong. Tyson feels like he could be that next guy, and he has shown proof of that by being a high prospect in the draft .

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At this point, the decision feels simple. If Jordyn Tyson is on the board, take him. Don’t overthink the injury. Don’t overanalyze the numbers. Just trust the tape. Because if he stays healthy, he’s not just going to be good, he’s going to be special.