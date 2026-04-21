Giants Draft Rumors: Is the Jordyn Tyson Interest Real or a Top-5 Smoke Screen?

The New York Giants might be getting ready to pull a fast one on everyone who, throughout mock draft season, had them going with a defensive player at No. 5 in this year’s draft.

Such is the opinion of Todd McShay and Rich Eisen, who on Monday’s Rich Eisen Show said they’ve heard the Giants are eyeing Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson instead of Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with the first of their two draft selections on Thursday night.

It’s unclear if their sudden reversal is an attempt to connect the dots based on the fact that Giants general manager Joe Schoen personally flew out to Tyson’s Pro Day last week, but just because the general manager was there doesn’t mean that the prospect automatically should zoom up the draft board.

Schoen might very well have gone to the Pro Day to see firsthand how Tyson, who has fought injuries, actually looked in his workouts.

Remember, the Pro Day was held before the Giants traded away defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, meaning that the Giants only had the fifth pick in the first round.

Perhaps Schoen, in wanting to gather information, did so in the event that a team behind him was interested in trading up to the fifth spot for Tyson, a yards-after-catch specialist.

Why Tyson does NOT make sense at No. 5

Tyson, who is ranked 18th on NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s latest big board, isn’t even the top-ranked receiver, falling behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate (No. 6), USC’s Makai Lemon(No. 12), and Indiana's Omar Cooper, Jr (No. 17).

Of course, this is not to say that the Giants’ ranking of prospects necessarily aligns with Jeremiah’s. Still, it would be hard to accept that Tyson, who will almost certainly have a medical flag attached to his name, would be in the mix for a top-five draft spot.

The Giants added receivers Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney in free agency, both on one-year deals. They’ve also flirted with reuniting with Odell Beckham Jr, who, if he signs, will probably get a one-year deal as well.

While the Giants could definitely use another receiver for the long term given the uncertainty over whether Malik Nabers will be fully ready to go this year following a torn ACL suffered last season, it remains unimaginable that the Giants would go for a receiver with an injury history that has included a significant knee injury in 2022, a fractured collar bone in 2024, and hamstring issues in 2025.

This is not to say that Tyson can’t become a solid receiver for some NFL team, but in piecing together logic, it’s hard to agree that Tyson has suddenly jumped ahead of defensive prospects like linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs, both of Ohio State.

Eisen perhaps summarized it best in his discussion with McShay, noting, “I’m hearing that the Giants don’t want Sonny Styles. It is on the draft street, which means Sonny Styles is gonna be a Giant.”

We’ll find out in less than 72 hours what's real and what's smoke.

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