Updating Arizona State Men's Basketball Non-Conference Record Prediction

Sun Devil basketball faces a potential challenging year ahead.

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley reacts to a play during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley reacts to a play during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball team is entering a crucial inflection point in the history of the program.

Year 11 of the Bobby Hurley experience is coming with much baggage after a 2024-25 season that imploded halfway into the campaign - now the pressure is on the head man to return with a competitive squad that is completely different than any roster he's previously constructed.

Arizona State on SI revisits predictions surrounding the non-conference slate that the Sun Devil basketball program faces below.

Vs. Southern Utah: Win

Year 11 of the Hurley era starts off in winning fashion. Expect PG Moe Odum to have a statement game after averaging 14 PPG and 7 APG at Pepperdine last season.

Vs. Utah Tech: Win

Another win that should be relatively low-stress for the Sun Devils.

Vs. Gonzaga: Loss

Gonzaga is the first major test of the season. Arizona State welcomes three-year player Adam Miller back to Tempe, but the Bulldogs overwhelm the Sun Devils in the second half here.

Vs. Georgia State: Win

Guard Adante Holiman gets a chance to face-off against his former program and gets the victory.

@Hawaii: Win

Arizona State gets an early trip to Hawaii in the books ahead of the Maui Invitational and secures the win over the Rainbow Warriors.

Vs. Texas: Loss

Texas should be competitive in the SEC in year one under old Hurley rival Sean Miller - expect a loss in the opening game of the Maui Invitational.

Mar 8, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Vs. Oklahoma: Win

Hurley picks up a potentially signature win in non-conference play over Porter Moser and his Sooners.

Vs. Northern Arizona: Win

This matchup shouldn't prove to be a stressful victory for the Sun Devils.

Vs. Santa Clara: Win

Santa Clara has quietly become one of the best mid-major programs in the nation, but ASU prevails in the end here.

@UCLA: Loss

The Sun Devils wrap up non-conference play with a loss to a likely top-10 preseason team.

Overall Record: 7-3

