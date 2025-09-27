Updating Arizona State Men's Basketball Non-Conference Record Prediction
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball team is entering a crucial inflection point in the history of the program.
Year 11 of the Bobby Hurley experience is coming with much baggage after a 2024-25 season that imploded halfway into the campaign - now the pressure is on the head man to return with a competitive squad that is completely different than any roster he's previously constructed.
Arizona State on SI revisits predictions surrounding the non-conference slate that the Sun Devil basketball program faces below.
Vs. Southern Utah: Win
Year 11 of the Hurley era starts off in winning fashion. Expect PG Moe Odum to have a statement game after averaging 14 PPG and 7 APG at Pepperdine last season.
Vs. Utah Tech: Win
Another win that should be relatively low-stress for the Sun Devils.
Vs. Gonzaga: Loss
Gonzaga is the first major test of the season. Arizona State welcomes three-year player Adam Miller back to Tempe, but the Bulldogs overwhelm the Sun Devils in the second half here.
Vs. Georgia State: Win
Guard Adante Holiman gets a chance to face-off against his former program and gets the victory.
@Hawaii: Win
Arizona State gets an early trip to Hawaii in the books ahead of the Maui Invitational and secures the win over the Rainbow Warriors.
Vs. Texas: Loss
Texas should be competitive in the SEC in year one under old Hurley rival Sean Miller - expect a loss in the opening game of the Maui Invitational.
Vs. Oklahoma: Win
Hurley picks up a potentially signature win in non-conference play over Porter Moser and his Sooners.
Vs. Northern Arizona: Win
This matchup shouldn't prove to be a stressful victory for the Sun Devils.
Vs. Santa Clara: Win
Santa Clara has quietly become one of the best mid-major programs in the nation, but ASU prevails in the end here.
@UCLA: Loss
The Sun Devils wrap up non-conference play with a loss to a likely top-10 preseason team.
Overall Record: 7-3
