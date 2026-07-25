Arkansas Baseball Makee SEC History Signing Japanese-born Pitcher

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball program quietly made SEC history on Friday after signing the first Japanese-born player out of high school in conference history.

According to Whole Hog Sports, 18-year-old pitcher Shogo Miyauchi is expected to become the newest member of the Razorbacks pitching staff this spring after recently graduating from Chukyo University Senior High School near Tokyo.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the dugout against Ole Miss. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

While more pitchers from Japan have been arriving in the MLB over the past few years, especially on the West Coast, Miyauchi is one of the first Japanese pitchers to join the NCAA and could provide a major boost to the Razorbacks' currently dismantled pitching rotation.

“He’s coming to Arkansas, and he’s betting on himself, I guess you could say,” Arkansas assistant coach Bobby Wernes said. “I think that says a lot too, to where he had some options but he feels good about us.”

Miyauchi is expected to arrive on campus later this summer and is reported to have a 6-foot-5 frame, which will likely make him the tallest pitcher in the rotation for the Hogs this spring.

In addition to his size, Miyauchi will also be adding some much-welcomed velocity to the rotation, as his fastball currently averages around 95 mph and he also has a cutter-slider he throws at 83 mph in his arsenal as well.

As he enters the SEC, Miyauch already appears well aware of the conference’s competitive nature and strong reputation, as he stated in his social media post on Friday that the SEC is the best competition in the NCAA.

Miyauch will be entering an Arkansas baseball program that will be looking to rebuild its roster after losing 12 players to the MLB Draft earlier this summer, including Gabe Gaeckle and Hunter Dietz, who were two of the most dominant pitchers for the Razorbacks last season.

With the program losing a handful of pitchers so far this offseason, the Razorbacks' signing of Miyauch could not have come at a better time, as he will be tasked with helping revamp the Hogs' rotation, which will once again be looking to remain dominant in the SEC.

Shogo Miyauchi begins to pitch during a game in 2026 season. | Online

While it is unclear at this time where Miyauch will be in the rotation this spring for the Razorbacks, fans should be thrilled about him joining the rostee.

Arkansas struggled at the mound without its usual amount of elite arms. This addition. could help the Razorbacks remain in national title contention and back to the College World Series.

Coach Dave Van Horn lost a couple of transfers such as pitcher Ben Cleary to the draft, and continue to rebuild and retool their roster for 2027.

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