Dave Van Horn Stressing Basics for Razorbacks Before Facing Cowboys
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn enters his 23rd season as the leader of the baseball program, yet he is constantly evolving.
"Sometimes you assume things as a coach," Van Horn said. "When you think about it, the kids we get out of high school, they don’t work on a lot of things. They probably do in high school, but in summer ball they just play. They’re not working on refining things like base-running, bunting, bunting for a hit. Maybe even throwing the ball through the cutoff man."
Van Horn has cut down drastically on the number scrimmages this fall. Last year, the hitter with the most at-bats during the fall was Will Edmunson with 64, according to unofficial stats kept by members of the Arkansas media. This year, with just an exhibition series against Oklahoma State to go, centerfielder Charles Davalan leads the team with just 40.
The stolen bases also continue to be way up throughout the fall, something Van Horn is hoping to integrate into the Razorbacks offense. The Hogs have attempted 75 stolen bases in just 12 scrimmages, being successful 64 times.
"In the fall you’re going to run wild if you think that’s what you can do and that’s what we did," Van Horn said. "It made us better. Really the last I’d say 10 days our pitchers have done a lot better job of holding runners, being able to defend it.
"It helped everybody. It helped us gain a little confidence in stealing bases or having the opportunity to steal them, and then on the defensive end, pitchers and middle infielders, whoever, covering the base [have also gained confidence]."
Arkansas will now conclude its fall slate with a two-game series against Oklahoma State. Van Horn confirmed that Friday's game will be a regular nine-inning game with a 6 p.m. first pitch. The Hogs plan to start righthander Gabe Gaeckle on the mound.
Saturday's schedule tentatively includes a doubleheader consisting of two five-inning games with a 5-10 minute break following the conclusion of the first game. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. Both games are free and open to the public.