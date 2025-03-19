Razorbacks Brave Strong Winds for Blowout Over Oral Roberts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' offense exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth, sending 17 players to the plate and beat Oral Roberts in a 16-0 blowout to complete a midweek sweep.
"We've got some guys that are talented hitters that have bought into a few things and have made adjustments with two strikes," coach Dave Van Horn said. "We try to shift the field a little bit. What we mean by that is go the other way.”
For the first three innings, both teams braved extreme wind conditions gusting over 30 miles an hour in a low-scoring affair.
With the Razorbacks leading 3-0, catcher Ryder Helfrick led off the forth with an infield single to third. Arkansas would continue to hit for over half an hour.
Nolan Souza drove Helfrick in with the longest home run of the year by a Razorback, a 448-foot shot to left field.
All nine players reached base safely as the Hogs sent a total of 17 players to the plate. The inning featured two homers, a double and a triple.
"We have a lot of guys who feed off each other," first baseman Cam Kozeal said. "It's a great unit, great team unit. We like playing with each other and when someone hits a rocket, we just keep telling each other we're going to hit lasers, so we're just trying to hit lasers and compete in every bat."
When the order came back around, Helfrick laced another single. It's his first multi-hit game in 51 appearances.
Wehiwa Aloy was a homer short of the cycle, finishing the day 3-for-4. Arkansas also took advantage of two errors that extended the inning.
The pitching staff also came close to giving the Wednesday crowd of 9,121 with something special. Colin Fisher and Tate McGuire combined for five hitless innings and only allowed two baserunners.
Shortstop Martell Davis led off the sixth with a single to right off Dylan Carter for Oral Roberts' lone hit.
Arkansas has now won 18 straight midweek games.
The Razorbacks return to SEC play for the conference home opener against South Carolina 6:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.