FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s been 13 years since Arkansas and LSU played for the Golden Boot on Thanksgiving weekend.

The rivalry is back in its old spot Saturday, and the Razorbacks have one last chance to give the crowd at Razorback Stadium something to cheer about after a long, disappointing season.

Here’s everything the Razorbacks On SI team covered this week leading into the season finale.

Game Information

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU Tigers

Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: LSU leads 44-23-2

Betting: LSU (-14.5), O/u: 49.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin reacts on the sidelines during a college football game against Tennessee on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SEC Availability Report

LSU will be without Winston Watkins Jr., their second-leading receiver on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, while leading receiver Jackson Harris remains probable against the Razorbacks.

Both Harris and Watkins were out in last week's loss at Tennessee, which played a major factor in the Tigers' lack of offense.

Arkansas vs. LSU availability Report | SEC

Arkansas freshman defensive back has been on the report for multiple weeks in a row, and will miss Saturday's game against LSU. A couple of notable defenders in linebacker Phoenix Jackson and reserve saftey Brylan Green are considered questionable.

Left tackle Kavion Broussard has been listed as probable for much of the week, and that didn't change in Friday's report. If he doesn't play, expect to see his backup Josiah Clemons to receive his first career start for the Hogs.

There wasn't but a small sample-size to breakdown from the debut of true freshman quarterback Hank Hendrix, but he certainly looked the part of a 17-year-old tossing the football around in garbage time. He completed 6-of-10 passing attempts for 63 yards and an interception — which is something to build on for the future, according to Silverfield.

"There's no price to be put on that ability to go out there and get that experience," Silverfield said. "There's going to be times in his future we're going to sit there and say, 'man, thank goodness he got even if it was a mop up duty.' We can't get that in January. Next April, you guys are gonna say, 'Ryan, how's he doing?' 'I've never seen a game.' At least you got those things to see, and it's gonna help his growth immensely. And we know he's got a bright future."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Hank Hendrix (14) throws a pass during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks have already been in the relationship building process with the 2028 crop of athletes and continue to make inroads there. Among the latest offers, Akeem Cox heard from the Razorbacks earlier this week and said it was a "dream come true" to receive an offer.

Cox has also fielded offers from programs such as Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Florida, Syracuse, Auburn, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State, and Troy. As a junior, he has caught 33 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns for Dalton (Ga.) High School.

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"I was extremely grateful and excited because it showed that the work I've been putting in is being recognized. I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to continue building that relationship. Both have made me feel welcomed, and I appreciate the time they've taken to get to know me.”

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts ahead of kickoff against South Carolina | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

There haven't been a whole lot of lapses in focus for the Razorbacks despite some of the blowout losses this season at the hands of College Football Playoff-caliber teams such as Georgia, Utah and Texas. However, there were some detrimental things that defensive coordinator Ron Roberts saw on film that he doesn't want to see show up again against LSU.

"So a lot of that comes down to, as I said, that’s why you practice the way you practice. You need to practice with effort. So now it’s just what you do. I don’t have to get jacked up or emotional or do all that stuff, you just play the game the way it’s intended to be played. Have we learned that yet? Obviously not. We played the way we played on Saturday. We didn’t get that picture yet."

Silverfield has been coaching at the college level since on and off since 1998 and as a full-time assistant or head coach since 2016. Not once has he needed to prepare for the offseason like he's about to this season after his Razorbacks suffered a seventh loss, wiping out postseason play entirely.

"Other than taking the the job here, I've usually been preparing for a bowl game," Silverfield said Monday. "So hopefully we're not having to have this conversation again ever. Hopefully it's... we're not talking about end of season stuff. And it's it's quite interesting because I was sitting there saying, 'What the hell do you do... Sunday when the season's over?'"

Silverfield doesn't want to deal with this again next year, and says he has a plan in place to be better in 2027.

I think it's going to be important to surround ourselves with people that want to be in the foxhole," Silverfield said. "Who want to grind this thing out and do it the right way to get this place back where it needs to be."

Arkansas linebacker Ben Bogle before a first half snap against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas linebacker Ben Bogle has spent nearly a year in Fayetteville after transferring in from West Virginia following an All-American season at the FCS level in 2024. But if he had to do the portal process all over again, he'd choose the Razorbacks.

"It's been amazing," Bogle said. "Obviously, I wish the season went a little differently. I love the fans. I love the town. I love my teammates. I love the coaching staff. I wouldn't change anything. I would come here 10 times over again."

When Silverfield brought offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey to follow him from Memphis to Arkansas, there was an expectation that their disciplined offense predicated on physicality and explosiveness would translate well to the SEC.

Here was a coordinator who made scoring look easy, working for a head coach who trusted him. I told you he was coming because I believed it mattered, and I still think the hire was reasonable. That is what makes this season so hard to write about. Wes Pruett, Razorbacks On SI

However, that hasn't quite been the case this season considering Arkansas ranks No. 124 in total offense and outside the top-100 in nearly every major statistical category.

While hiring Cramsey made sense, the results of this season leave a whole lot to be desired with fans demanding change going into 2027.

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