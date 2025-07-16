Biggest question for Razorbacks can't be answered by Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— About the only thing we can expect to find an answer about with Arkansas at SEC Media Days on Thursday is what they put out front before.
Don't expect Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman to delivery any bold predictions. Right now, everything we've seen around the Hogs is about hope.
At the annual event to kick off SEC football season, in the lobby of the College Football Hall of Fame, they are putting out displays containing historic memorabilia. We will know what the Razorbacks have and it could be anything from a jersey of a player from the past to a Hog Hat or anything else.
Meanwhile, Pittman will be dozens of the same questions we've had about this team since spring practice. Don't be surprised how he answers them.
He's not lying. Pittman doesn't know the answers around this team because there are simply too many personnel issues. Probably not who will be in what positions, but how they will handle the big stage against other SEC teams.
For a roster that's changed as much as the Hogs since last season that's about all they can do is speculate what the new faces can do. Now, they may have a good idea but don't expect them to tell anybody.
Pittman is well-experienced at that. I have fun pointing out he's great at answering questions in a verbal cul-de-sac so big Sam gets lost along the way sometimes. He'll have to ask what the question was and it's not an act, he simply wanders.
It's entertaining. Pittman will be again, but don't ask me what he will say to make it be that way. About the only thing he doesn't have to worry about right now with personnel is the quarterback position, which is the most important one.
Taylen Green will be there, too, but they've all been wel trained in what to say about things and how to say it. It will be a lot of standard stuff from Green, defensive lineman Cam Ball and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr.
There's a reason Pittman (and 15 other coaches) don't really have a lot of solid answers right now. The world of college football has changed so much nobody is absolutely certain what they've got at this point.
In Pittman's case he can't give a lot of concrete answers because he really doesn't know them. It's probably a good bet he doesn't even know what all the questions will be for this year.
For a guy who worries before a game if he's not worried about something, that's concerning.
It even has hit Georgia where Kirby Smart only has 46% of his production from last season coming back. That's not something the Bulldogs' faithful are used to seeing on this run of success they've had for nearly a decade now.
Maybe Pittman will have some details to offer on how wide receiver Ismael Cisse managed to injure his wrist in the weight room. It's a wild guess, but it may be as simple as a slip, putting his wrist down to keep him from wiping out and getting hurt. A fluke deal but it's one of the guys projected to contribute.
The real hope from here is that Pittman is just entertaining. Through the first three days of the Media Daze this year, the only thing they've proven is the SEC has found a cure for insomnia.
That normally doesn't happen with Sam. Even if he'd like to be boring, his personality won't let him.